Jets Swell Their Ranks in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

To paraphrase the late, great Meat Loaf, four into five ain't bad.

In this case, the numbers refer to the players remembered primarily as Jets being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the past five years.

With the selections and introductions of Darrelle Revis and Joe Klecko as members of the Hall of Fame's Class of '23 earlier this year, the Jets have been on quite a roll. Beginning with center Kevin Mawae in 2019, followed by tackle Winston Hill's posthumous induction the next year, the team has been blessed with four players who played primarily for the Green & White during their careers being welcomed into the hallowed halls of Canton in the last five years.

And including players who played mostly with other teams but played a season or two wearing green and white at the tail ends of their NFL playing careers, four more players with Jets connections — safeties Ed Reed and Steve Atwater, cornerback Ty Law and guard Alan Faneca — were inducted since 2019.