Jets' Starting QB Sunday? Bowles: 'Ryan'

It will be interesting to see how snaps under center, shotgun snaps, running, passing — and feet-first sliding — go for Fitz the rest of the week. As Bowles said, "I have three days of practice with him. If I see the progress that he's making, then he'll start Sunday. If not, Geno will start."

Fitzpatrick said he exchanged thoughts on the injury with Cardinals QB Carson Palmer, who suffered a similar injury. And he'll be wearing "a special glove" Sunday. No details revealed on how special, although presumably it's not courtesy of Tony Stark. And Fitzpatrick says it's not about flying to the rescue anyway.

"I'm extremely confident," he said. "I don't want to put the team in a position where I'm going to go out and hurt the team or turn the ball over or try to be a hero because of something that's compromised. I want to go out there and help the team, so if I can do that without putting me or the team in a compromising position, then I will, and I think I'm going to be able to do that."