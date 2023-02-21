Jets ST Look Ahead | 'Not Good Enough' Yet Still Pretty Good

One Analyst Ranked Them 9th in the NFL but Coordinator Brant Boyer Wasn't Totally Happy with '22

Feb 21, 2023 at 08:30 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_SS2_3110-special-teams-thumb
Table inside Article
Jets PlayerExp in '23GP-GS-DNP-IAO/D-ST-Total Snaps
Braden Mann (P)4th17-0-0-00-172—172
Thomas Hennessy (LS)7th17-0-0-00-155—155
Greg Zuerlein (K)12th17-0-0-00-123—123
Justin Hardee (ST)7th17-0-0-00-367—367

POTENTIAL FREE AGENTS IN '23

Unrestricted: Zuerlein

'23: Climbing Back into the Top 10
Brant Boyer's tough on his guys and tough on himself. The ST coordinator's assessment of '22 late in the season: "I think our penalties went down this year and guys have been in generally better spots, sustaining blocks. Giving up two big [punt] returns this year, things like that, I obviously haven't been happy with. The bottom line is we haven't been good enough on special teams, and it starts with me."

Yet the numbers, and specifically Rick Gosselin's annual NFL teams rankings, don't judge the Jets quite as sternly. They went from 30th his first year at the helm in 2016 to first in the league two years later. They slipped to 26th two years after that, but clambered back to No. 9 this past season.

Boyer coached another Pro Bowl player in coverage star Justin Hardee and got three monster field goals from Greg Zuerlein and another solid season of returns from Braxton Berrios. Only Zuerlein can become an unrestricted free agent next month.

Gallery | The Best Images of the Jets Specialists During the 2022 Season

See the top photos of the Jets specialists during the 2022 season.

E_SS1_0427
1 / 23
E_DC2_1486
2 / 23
E_SZ3_2019
3 / 23
E_SS2_3358 2
4 / 23
E_SNY_3768
5 / 23
E_SZ3_0609
6 / 23
E_SZ2_9873_1
7 / 23
E_SZ1_6023_1
8 / 23
E_SZ1_3179
9 / 23
E_SZ1_6419
10 / 23
E_SS3_8094
11 / 23
E_SZ1_6586
12 / 23
E_SS3_5546_1
13 / 23
E_SS3_5634
14 / 23
E_SS2_2216
15 / 23
E_SS3_2058
16 / 23
E_SS2_7190
17 / 23
E_SA104573
18 / 23
E_SS2_0891
19 / 23
E_SS1_2773
20 / 23
E_SS3_3806
21 / 23
E_SA104549
22 / 23
E_SS2_4237
23 / 23
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

'22: Quick Look Back
The "drive train" worked fairly well. Zuerlein converted 30 of 37 field goals, including the franchise-record-long 60-yarder at Minnesota, and also led the league with an 83.9% touchback rate. P Braden Mann had an up-and-down year, but some key numbers were solid — his 46.9 gross average set the franchise record and his 40.5 net marked his second time over 40, and let's not forget his perfectly executed onsides kick at Cleveland. Thomas Hennessy was called for his first penalty, at Buffalo, in six seasons as the Jets' long-snapper but atoned with another year of near-flawless snapping.

Berrios' return averages weren't quite where they were in his '21 PB campaign but still weren't bad: 23.1 on kickoffs, eighth in the league, and 11.4 on punts, seventh among all with 15-plus returns. Hardee is listed with the specialists because for his first time as a Jets, he had zero defensive snaps, and this past season he led the Green & White in both ST snaps (367) and tackles (14). Other Jets with 200-plus ST snaps: Jamien Sherwood (309), Ashtyn Davis (278), rookie Micheal Clemons (235), Brandin Echols (224) and Kenny Yeboah (213).

ST Trivia
One area of strength for Mann was dropping his punts close to the goal line. At one point in the first half of the season he had the longest current streak of touchback-less games in the league. And for the year he had five punts downed inside the 5, the most by a Jet since Steve Weatherford's remarkable 2010 with seven punts inside the 5. Making artful stops at the 1- or 2-yard line to prevent touchbacks on some of those nifty kicks were Davis, Echols and Hardee.

Related Content

news

Jets' Talented Youth, Even with Team's Late-Season Skid, Has the NFL Talking

Media Members During Super Bowl Week Were Impressed: 'I Think a Lot of People Like the Young Pieces'

news

Jets Mock Draft 5.0 | Todd McShay Projects Georgia T Broderick Jones

Georgia Tackle Did Not Allow a Sack in 2022 Season; NFL.com Has Green & White Selecting a QB

news

Jets RB Breece Hall: 'I Was Just Getting Started'

Hall Says He Is Excited to See How the Team Can Grow

news

What Is the Jets' Biggest Non-QB Need This Offseason?

Green & White Have Number of Expiring Contract Along Offensive Line; at Linebacker

news

What Do NFL Analysts Think of Jets' New OC Nathaniel Hackett?

Rich Eisen, Ian Rapoport, Chris Simms All Fans of Robert Saleh's New Play Caller

news

Jets TE Look Ahead | This Position Finds Itself on the Way Up

Veterans Tyler Conklin, C.J. Uzomah Have Brought Stability, Growth to the Tight Ends Room

news

Where Are They Now: Hank Poteat

Catch Up with the Jets Legend Who Played 3 Years with the Green & White

news

Notebook | NFL Network's Rich Eisen Handicaps Jets' Pursuit of a Veteran QB

Fox Sports' Tom Rinadi: NFL Is Better When the Jets Are Better

news

Jets WR Look Ahead | Garrett Wilson Gives Green & White a Go-To Guy

NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Headlines Returning Group

news

Jets Mock Draft 4.0 | NFL Network Projects Alabama DB Brian Branch to Green & White

Pair of Offensive Linemen End up in Green and White in Different Projections

news

Inside the Numbers | Darrelle Revis, Joe Klecko & the Jets' Hall of Famers

From 1 to 13,000: A Numerical Look at the Wearers of the Green & White Who Made It into the Canton Shrine

Advertising