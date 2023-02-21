Jets ST Look Ahead | 'Not Good Enough' Yet Still Pretty Good

'22: Quick Look Back

The "drive train" worked fairly well. Zuerlein converted 30 of 37 field goals, including the franchise-record-long 60-yarder at Minnesota, and also led the league with an 83.9% touchback rate. P Braden Mann had an up-and-down year, but some key numbers were solid — his 46.9 gross average set the franchise record and his 40.5 net marked his second time over 40, and let's not forget his perfectly executed onsides kick at Cleveland. Thomas Hennessy was called for his first penalty, at Buffalo, in six seasons as the Jets' long-snapper but atoned with another year of near-flawless snapping.

Berrios' return averages weren't quite where they were in his '21 PB campaign but still weren't bad: 23.1 on kickoffs, eighth in the league, and 11.4 on punts, seventh among all with 15-plus returns. Hardee is listed with the specialists because for his first time as a Jets, he had zero defensive snaps, and this past season he led the Green & White in both ST snaps (367) and tackles (14). Other Jets with 200-plus ST snaps: Jamien Sherwood (309), Ashtyn Davis (278), rookie Micheal Clemons (235), Brandin Echols (224) and Kenny Yeboah (213).