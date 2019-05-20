Jets Sign Veteran Punter Matt Darr

Darr, 26, played five games with the Buffalo Bills last season while averaging 40.5 yards per punt and posting a net average of 36.3.

Prior to joining the Bills, the 6'1", 217-pound Darr spent two seasons in Miami including the 2016 campaign under current Jets head coach Adam Gase. During those two years, he had a gross punting average of 46 and a net putting average of 39.8. For his career, Darr has had 33% of his punts (67 of 202) downed inside the opposition 20-yard-line.