Jets Sign TE Kenny Yeboah, CB Rachad Wildgoose to Active Roster

Green & White Place CB Brandin Echols on Injured Reserve; Sign LB Corey Thompson, WR Keelan Doss to Practice Squad

Nov 16, 2021 at 04:05 PM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

The Jets have signed TE Kenny Yeboah and CB Rachad Wildgoose to the active roster, and placed CB Brandin Echols on injured reserve. The team also signed WR Keelan Doss and LB Corey Thompson to the practice squad. Finally, the Green & White placed LB Noah Dawkins on practice squad injured reserve.

Yeboah (6-3, 250) was elevated for a Week 5 game against the Falcons in London and this past week against the Bills. He originally signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi in May. He had 2 TDs in the preseason including a 49-yard Hail Mary in the finale against the Eagles as time expired; and led the Jets with 106 yards receiving in the preseason. Last season for the Rebels, Yeboah ranked fourth in the nation among tight ends with 65.5 receiving yards per game and 19.41 yards per receptions.

Wildgoose (5-10, 191) was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round out of Wisconsin in 2021 and has been on Buffalo's practice squad after he was a final cut. He totaled 44 tackles, 1 interception and 15 pass defenses over three seasons in 25 games (17 starts) for the Badgers. Wildgoose, who is from Miami, opted out of the final four games in 2020 because of a shoulder injury.

Echols (5-10, 175) sustained a quad injury against the Bills in Week 11 at MetLife Stadium. The 2021 sixth-round pick out of Kentucky started all nine games this season, totaling 41 tackles and 4 pass defenses. He ranks fourth on the defense with 407 snaps and took an additional 48 on special teams. Echols began his college career as a wideout at Northwest Mississippi Community College before attending Kentucky. In his final two years of college ball for the Wildcats, he played in 24 games (22 starts) and totaled 12 pass defenses and an interception, 108 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 2 forced fumbles.

Thompson (6-1, 222) was most recently in the Canadian Football League with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He originally signed with the Bills in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of LSU where he played both linebacker and safety. He had 21 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 QB hit and 1 forced fumble in 18 games. Thompson's father played wide receiver for Texas A&M and his mother was an All-American sprinter for Texas Southern, as well as an Olympic gold-medal winner in the 4x100 meter relay in the 1992 Summer Games.

Dawkins (6-1, 215) signed to the active roster on Oct. 30 after he was elevated from the practice squad for the games against the Patriots in Week 7 and Bengals in Week 8. He had 2 tackles on 14 snaps on defense and he took an additional 14 on special teams. He signed with the team's practice squad on Oct. 9 after he was a final cut in September. Dawkins, who spent time on the Jets' P-squad last season before being elevated to the active roster in December, also played in 10 games for the Buccaneers in 2019.

