Saturday, Jun 27, 2020 07:03 PM

Jets Sign OL Cameron Clark, Their 3rd Draft Pick in Round 4

Made 25 Starts Combined and Was Team Captain His Last 2 Seasons with Charlotte

Randy Lange

The Jets have signed offensive lineman Cameron Clark out of Charlotte, their third choice in the fourth round, 129th overall, of last month's NFL Draft.

Clark (6'4", 308) got a rare O-lineman distinction by being named the 49ers' Offensive MVP by a vote of his teammates for the 2017 season. Then he was named team captain in 2018 and '19. He started all 12 games at left tackle in '18, then last season he made 13 starts and was named an All-Conference USA first-teamer.

He's got good size to play either at tackle or inside at guard and was known for his nasty attitude as a block finisher. In fact, he engaged in a short conversation with Jets OL coach Frank Pollack shortly after he was drafted:

Pollack: "Are you fired up, man?"

Clark: "Yes sir. I'm extremely excited."

Pollack: "I love that finish and that nasty on tape."

Clark: "Yes sir, I'm bringing that with me."

"I just want to come in and attack what Coach Pollack wants me to improve on," Clark told Jets reporters. "Once I speak with him, whatever he wants me to work on, that's what I'll be attacking full force. The main thing, I would say, is just my change of direction, staying low, things like that. Those are things that I've been working on since the Combine."

