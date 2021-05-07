Jets Sign Round 5 Pitt Cornerback Jason Pinnock

The Jets have signed Jason Pinnock, the Pittsburgh cornerback who was their Round 5 selection, 175th overall, in the just-concluded NFL Draft.

Pinnock (6-0, 205), who hails from Windsor, CT, grew up as a fan of CB Darrelle Revis and the Jets and played four seasons at the University of Pittsburgh, was the second of three corners the Green & White selected on day three of the draft, in between Michael Carter II of Duke and Brandon Echols of Kentucky.

Last season, Pinnock started in 10 games, tied for a team high with three interceptions and added five pass breakups and 19 tackles. According to Pro Football Focus, only 30% of passes thrown against him were completed, the lowest percentage among corners (minimu 20 targets) in 2020. In 43 games (19 starts) with the Panthers, Pinnock had six INTs and 25 PDs.

At his pro day he recorded a 4.49-second time in the 40, a 39.5" vertical jump and a 4.10-second 20-yard shuttle.

"Jason, from an analytics standpoint, if you just look at his career analytically, his production is off the charts," head coach Robert Saleh said of Pinnock among his three drafted CBs. "They all bring a different style to them and they're going to get every single opportunity to compete and make an impact on this football team. Any time you bring in competition, I'm going to feel good about it, we're going to feel good about it, and that's the biggest thing we've done."