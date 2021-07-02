Jets Sign OT Morgan Moses

The Jets have signed OT Morgan Moses.
Moses (6-6, 330) was released by the Washington Football Team in May after seven seasons. He was drafted in the third round out of Virginia by Washington and played in 104 games while starting in 97. He's played and started in all 16 games from 2015-2020. Moses, 30, was born in Richmond, VA and went to Meadowbrook high school in Chesterfield, VA.
Moses becomes the eighth offensive lineman to join the Green & White this offseason, following Dan Feeney and Corey Levin in free agency, Alijah Vera-Tucker in the draft and four undrafted free agents – Tristen Hoge, Teton Saltes, Grant Hermanns and Parker Ferguson.