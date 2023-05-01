Transactions

Jets Sign OL Billy Turner

Veteran Has Started 75 Games; Taken Snaps at Tackle and Guard

May 01, 2023 at 07:19 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

Signed-BillyTurner-16x9 (2)

The Jets have signed T Billy Turner.

Turner (6-5, 310) played with the Broncos in 2022, starting 7 games and appearing in 8. He was originally drafted by the Dolphins in the third round in 2014 out of North Dakota State. Turner played two seasons in Miami and took snaps at both right guard and tackle before he was released. He then joined the Broncos and played in Denver from October 2016-18. He took snaps at tackle and guard.

Turner joined the Packers in 2019 and played three seasons in Green Bay at right guard and right tackle. He overlapped there with Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett, QB Aaron Rodgers, QB Tim Boyle and WR Allen Lazard.

Turner has appeared in 91 games in nine seasons and started 75. He's taken 5,041 snaps on offense and 205 on special teams.

Related Content

news

8 Things to Know About New Jets Veteran QB Aaron Rodgers

He's a Fan of Jeopardy!, TV Comedies & 'The Championship Belt,' and Will Always Value His Green Bay Roots

news

Will McDonald Has a Flair for the Spectacular

Jets' First-Round Pick, a Pass-Rushing Force at Iowa State, Says He's Retired From Jumping Over Cars

news

Jets Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

Get the Latest Jets Buzz from Media and College Reports on the Jets Undrafted Free Agents

news

After Historic Week, Anything Is Possible for the Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh: To Get Aaron Rodgers Here, It's a Blessing

news

What Are Joe Douglas, Robert Saleh Saying About the 2023 Jets Draft Class?

Green & White Added 7 Players -- 4 on Offense, 3 on Defense

news

Aaron Rodgers, Jets Teammates Attend Rangers-Devils Game at Madison Square Garden

New Jets QB Introduced on the Videoboards During Game 6 of the NHL Playoff Series

news

Jets' 2023 Draft Helps Coach Robert Saleh Conclude: 'We Got Better This Week'

Matching '22 Class Will Be Tough, but GM Joe Douglas and Staff Added Versatility, Speed, Smarts, Teamwork

news

2023 Jets Draft Picks

Everything You Need to Know About the Seven-Member Draft Class

news

Jets Draft Highlights | Watch the 2023 Draft Class In Action

See Highlights of the Newest Jets

news

Jets Use Round 4 Pick, 120th Overall, to Take T Carter Warren in 2023 NFL Draft

Pitt Grad Played His HS Ball at Passaic Tech Near Team Facility; Selection Came in Tradedown with Patriots

news

Jets Select RB Israel Abanikanda in Round 5

Green & White Take Third Consecutive Offensive Player, Second Pitt Panther on Day 3 of the NFL Draft

Advertising