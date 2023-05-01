Jets Sign OL Billy Turner

Turner (6-5, 310) played with the Broncos in 2022, starting 7 games and appearing in 8. He was originally drafted by the Dolphins in the third round in 2014 out of North Dakota State. Turner played two seasons in Miami and took snaps at both right guard and tackle before he was released. He then joined the Broncos and played in Denver from October 2016-18. He took snaps at tackle and guard.