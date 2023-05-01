Jets Sign OL Billy Turner

The Jets have signed T Billy Turner.
Turner (6-5, 310) played with the Broncos in 2022, starting 7 games and appearing in 8. He was originally drafted by the Dolphins in the third round in 2014 out of North Dakota State. Turner played two seasons in Miami and took snaps at both right guard and tackle before he was released. He then joined the Broncos and played in Denver from October 2016-18. He took snaps at tackle and guard.
Turner joined the Packers in 2019 and played three seasons in Green Bay at right guard and right tackle. He overlapped there with Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett, QB Aaron Rodgers, QB Tim Boyle and WR Allen Lazard.
Turner has appeared in 91 games in nine seasons and started 75. He's taken 5,041 snaps on offense and 205 on special teams.