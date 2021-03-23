Jets Sign Free Agent LB Del'Shawn Phillips

Inspirational Collegian Signed with Falcons in '19, Moved to Buffalo Last Year and Debuted vs. Green & White

Mar 23, 2021 at 04:50 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

DelShawn-Phillips-Free-Agency-1920x1080

The Jets have signed first-year free agent linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips.

Phillips (6-2, 230) was signed as an undrafted free agent by Atlanta after the 2019 NFL Draft but was a final cut in late August. He then was signed to Buffalo's practice squad in October, signed a reserve/future contract with the Bills in January 2020, and made his pro debut in the Bills' opener against the Jets last September. He suffered a quadriceps injury in that game and twice went on injured reserve. Buffalo waived him on Jan. 19. He played in only two NFL games, all 14 of his snaps coming on special teams.

Phillips traveled an interesting collegiate route to get to the NFL. Coming out of Cass Tech in Detroit, he had committed to play at Western Michigan but was ruled academically ineligible. After spending a year away from football and taking community college courses online, he enrolled at Garden City (KS) CC, where he emerged on defense with 7.0 sacks as a freshman and 95 tackles as a sophomore to help the Broncbusters win the 2016 NJCAA national championship.

After committing to transfer to Arizona for his last two seasons of college ball, Phillips sight-adjusted for the University of Illinois. He led the Illini in tackles in both 2017 and 2018 and also led the defense in '18 with four interceptions. After beginning his senior season being voted a team captain, he ended it with All-Big Ten honorable mention recognition.

Related Content

news

Nine New Veterans Have Arrived as Jets Reset Their Roster

DL with Carl Lawson & Sheldon Rankins, WR with Corey Davis & Keelan Cole Are Positions with Most Change
news

Jets Sign DL Sheldon Rankins

Saints' Former First-Round Pick Joins Carl Lawson and Quinnen Williams on D-Line
news

5 Things to Know About Special-Teamer/CB Justin Hardee

He Owns 3 College Degrees and 1 Papa John's Franchise
news

Jets Safety Marcus Maye Signs One-Year Tender

Maye & Jets Have Until Mid-July to Agree on a Long-Term Contract Extension or He Will Play in 2021 Under the One-Year Tender
news

NFL Announces Plans for 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland

2021 Draft Activities to Take Place Around FirstEnergy Stadium from April 29-May1
news

Jets Add to Defensive Backfield, Sign Lamarcus Joyner

Former Raiders DB Expected to Join a Safety Group That Includes Marcus Maye and Ashtyn Davis
news

Jets Sign TE Tyler Kroft

GM Joe Douglas Adds Former Bills, Bengals Tight End
news

Jets Mock Draft 8.0 | ESPN's Todd McShay Pegs QB, EDGE in Round 1

Edge Rusher Popular Projection at Pick No. 23
news

Which Jets FA Is a Steal, According to NFL Network's DeAngelo Hall?

Carl Lawson, Corey Davis Among GM Joe Douglas' First Signings in 2021 NFL Free Agency
news

5 Mile Markers on Corey Davis' Sometimes Bumpy Road to the Jets

Big Names in Young WR's Life: Walter Payton, the Graham Fam & His Older Brother, Titus
news

Jets Free Agency Tracker

Get the Latest Jets Buzz from Media Reports During NFL Free Agency
Advertising