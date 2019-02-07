Jets Sign Free Agent Guard Jordan Morgan

Morgan (6'4", 311) was a fifth-round draft pick by Chicago, 147th overall, in 2017 out of Kutztown. He played in all four of the Bears' preseason games that year, getting 51 snaps on offense, but then spent the entire season on Injured Reserve with a shoulder injury.

Last season Morgan played in four of the Bears' five summer games, even getting the start at LG in the Hall of Fame Game. But he finished the preseason with 96 offensive snaps and was a final cut. He then signed on with Tennessee's practice squad in October but was released eight weeks later.