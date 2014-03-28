Jets Sign FA Jeremy Reeves from Iowa State

We have signed free agent cornerback Jeremy Reeves.
Reeves (5'7", 170) was signed shortly after he had a strong showing at Iowa State's pro day on Tuesday with a 4.29-second 40, a 43" vertical leap and an 11'6" broad jump.
Reeves played three seasons for Iowa State, from 2010-12. In that span he played in 38 games for the Cyclones with 26 starts. He had 202 totals tackles, five interceptions, and scored three touchdowns —a 91-yard INT return in 2010, a 31-yard INT return in ISU's 2012 AutoZone Liberty Bowl game against Tuas, and a 42-yard onside-kickoff return the game after his INT-return TD in '10.
He sat out last season rehabbing following reported pectoral surgery in March 2013.