Jets Sign DL Vinny Curry 

Curry (6-3, 279) signed with the Green & White last March and was placed on the reserve/NFI list on August 24, which ended his season. He's now entering his 11th NFL season after spending eight of his first nine years with Philadelphia and one season with Tampa Bay in 2018. Curry, who is from Neptune, NJ, has played in 123 regular-season games in his career with 28 starts and has totaled 32.5 sacks, 92 QB hits and 194 tackles.