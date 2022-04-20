Jets Sign DL Vinny Curry 

Veteran Defensive Lineman Has Played with Eagles and Buccaneers; Missed 2021 Season 

Apr 20, 2022 at 04:38 PM
Ethan Greenberg

The Jets have signed DL Vinny Curry.

Curry (6-3, 279) signed with the Green & White last March and was placed on the reserve/NFI list on August 24, which ended his season. He's now entering his 11th NFL season after spending eight of his first nine years with Philadelphia and one season with Tampa Bay in 2018. Curry, who is from Neptune, NJ, has played in 123 regular-season games in his career with 28 starts and has totaled 32.5 sacks, 92 QB hits and 194 tackles.

He was drafted in the second-round in 2012 out of Marshall and has started 28 of the 123 games he's appeared in. Curry adds postseason experience with three starts in the '17 postseason, including in Philly's win over New England in Super Bowl LII.

