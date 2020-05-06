Jets Sign 9 Undrafted Free Agents

The Jets' initial list of nine undrafted free agents signed following the 2020 NFL Draft is an interesting group that features among others a "Cager" who's a big-target WR, another WR who averaged nearly 25 yards/catch last year, and a CB with a given name of Javelin who has eye-opening speed

Here are capsules on the Jets' undrafted free agents:

Lawrence Cager, WR, Georgia (6'5", 220) — Originally wanted to go to Georgia but with no scholarship offer went to U. of Miami instead. Played as a freshman in '15, lost '16 to an ACL injury, then had 16 catches for 237 yards and 3 TDs in '17 and 21-374-6 in '18. Graduate transfer to UGa for last year and posted 33-476-4 in 9 games (6 starts) due to variety of injuries. Reliable possession receiver.

George Campbell, WR , West Virginia (6'4", 183) — Played at Florida State from 2015-18 and caught 13 passes for 206 yards (redshirted in '16). Transferred to WVU last year and led Mountaineers with 7 TDs on 19 catches for 469 yards — a rockin' 24.7 yards/catch that would've led FBS if he had enough catches to qualify.

Shyheim Carter, DB, Alabama (5'10", 194) — Top QB but also a national top-10 CB prospect as Louisiana high schooler. Became 'Bama starting S in '18, broke up 10 passes, intercepted 2 and returned both for TDs. Coming off sports hernia surgery last year, played in 13 games (11 starts) with 1 INT, 7 PBUs. Pronounced sha-HEEM.

Domenique Davis, DL, Pembroke (6'3", 315) — In his 3 seasons at the UNC system's Division II school, totaled 122 tackles, 15.0 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, 14 QB hurries and 2 fumble recoveries. Started all 21 of the Braves' games the past two seasons.

Javelin Guidry, DB, Utah (5'9", 191) — Top football/track athlete (sprinter) in HS in California who roared to 4.29-second 40 at NFL Combine — second-best among all invitees behind only Henry Ruggs' 4.27. In three seasons with Utes, played in 38 games, totaled 82 tackles, 3 INTs, 19 PDs, and was named All-Pac-12 honorable mention twice.

Jared Hilbers, OL, Washington (6'6", 310) — Started 11 games at LT in 2018 and 12 games at RT in 2019. A former basketball player, the Beaverton, OR native started playing football before his junior season at Beaverton HS where he played both defensive and offensive line.

Bryce Huff, DE/OLB, Memphis (6'1", 254) — Led the Tigers in TFLs and sacks in back to back seasons, earning second-team All-AAC both in 2018 and '19. In that span, he totaled 101 tackles, 34.5 TFLs, 16 sacks and 3 FF. In 51 games (25 starts) in four seasons, he racked up 136 tackles, 39.5 TFLs, 18 sacks and 4 FF.

Lamar Jackson, DB, Nebraska (6'2", 208) — Earned second-team All-Big Ten honors this past season, leading the Huskers with 15 PDs. A three-year starter, the Elk Grove, CA native totaled 123 tackles, 6.0 TFLs, 27 PDs, and 5 INTs in 49 games (36 starts). A former QB in HS, Jackson moved to the secondary his junior season and was the No. 13 ranked recruit in CA.