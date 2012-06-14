Jets Sign 7th-Round WR White

The New York Jets announced this morning that they have signed seventh-round wide receiver Jordan White. With White in the fold, the Jets have now signed all eight members of their Draft Class of 2012.

White comes to the Jets off a stellar receiving career for Western Michigan. As a senior he had 140 receptions for 1,911 yards in 13 games, becoming the sixth player in NCAA history, all divisions, to have 140-plus catches in a season and the fifth to reach 1,900-plus yards in a season. For his Broncos career he had 306 catches for 4,187 yards and 32 touchdowns.

He has impressed head coach Rex Ryan and the Jets staff since arriving, even though he suffered a broken foot during an Organized Team Activity practice last month that is expected to keep him sidelined until training camp.