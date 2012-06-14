Jets Sign 7th-Round WR White

Jun 14, 2012 at 03:06 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

The New York Jets announced this morning that they have signed seventh-round wide receiver Jordan White. With White in the fold, the Jets have now signed all eight members of their Draft Class of 2012.

White comes to the Jets off a stellar receiving career for Western Michigan. As a senior he had 140 receptions for 1,911 yards in 13 games, becoming the sixth player in NCAA history, all divisions, to have 140-plus catches in a season and the fifth to reach 1,900-plus yards in a season. For his Broncos career he had 306 catches for 4,187 yards and 32 touchdowns.

He has impressed head coach Rex Ryan and the Jets staff since arriving, even though he suffered a broken foot during an Organized Team Activity practice last month that is expected to keep him sidelined until training camp.

"I tell you, we're excited about Jordan," Ryan said this week at the Jets' full-squad minicamp. "He works his tail off. It's unfortunate that he had that break, but he's training hard."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

On Eve of His NFL Debut, Zach Wilson's Jets Teammates Give a Ringing Endorsement

Rookie QB and WR Corey Davis Named Captains of Green & White's Offense
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 1 at Panthers - Wednesday

Mekhi Becton (Concussion) Was a Full Participant; La'Mical Perine (Foot) Was Limited
news

Jets' 2021 Captains: Corey Davis, Zach Wilson, C.J. Mosley, Folorunso Fatukasi & Justin Hardee

Robert Saleh Reveals 'C' Vote by Players, Says 6th Captain Will Be Nominated Weekly by Coaching Staff
news

Jets vs. Panthers | 3 Things to Know

Robert Saleh, Zach Wilson Gearing Up for First Game; Sam Darnold, Robby Anderson Face Former Team
news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets at Panthers

Broadcast and Stream Info for the First Game of the 2021 Season
news

Jets Announce Multi-Year Partnership with Fubo Sportsbook

First NFL team partnership for forthcoming Fubo Sportsbook includes new Fubo Sportsbook Lounge at MetLife Stadium for Jets games
news

Jets Notebook | Senior Offensive Assistant Matt Cavanaugh Isn't Done Yet

Carolina HC Matt Rhule: Jets Will Be "Locked In" Under Robert Saleh 
news

First Look | Jets at Panthers

Robert Saleh, Zach Wilson Gearing Up for Week 1 Against Sam Darnold, Christian McCaffery & Co.
news

The Official Jets Podcast Recap | 2021 Season Preview

Hosts Eric Allen and Leger Douzable Preview the Start of the Season & Talk to DL Shaq Lawson
news

Jets Rookie CB Bradin Echols Ready for His Great Leap Forward

Competition at Outside Corner Also Includes Rookies Jason Pinnock and Isaiah Dunn Plus Javelin Guidry 
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh: 'I'll Be Amped as All Heck on Sunday'

Jamison Crowder Day-to-Day; Decisions Loom at CB
news

The 'Q' Continuum: Jets' Quinnen and Quincy Williams Ready for Next Act

Reunited on the Football Field, Brothers Plan to Have an Impact on Defense
Advertising