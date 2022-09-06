Transactions

Jets Sign 3 Players to Practice Squad

Green & White Add RB Zonovan Knight, WR Diontae Spencer and T Eric Smith to PS; Release WR Calvin Jackson, LB DQ Thomas

Sep 06, 2022 at 05:26 PM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

The Jets made a handful of practice squad moves, adding RB Zonovan "Bam" Knight, WR-KR Diontae Spencer and T Eric Smith. The team has released WR Calvin Jackson and LB DQ Thomas from the practice squad.

Knight (5-11, 210) was released by the team Sept. 5. He signed with the Green & White as an undrafted free agent out of N.C. State in May and led the team with 141 kick return yards on five attempts in three preseason games. He also rushed for 53 yards on 15 carries (3.5 avg) and 1 TD. Knight ran for at least 745 yards in each of his three seasons for the Wolfpack, totaling 2,286 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns on 419 carries. He finished No. 1 in school history with 5.45 rushing yards per attempt and 29.8 yards per kickoff return.

Spencer (5-8, 170) was most recently with the Broncos for the last two seasons. He appeared in 42 games over the last three seasons and has 10 catches for 54 yards, but he was primarily used as a returner. He averaged 9.8 yards per punt return over the last three seasons including 15.8 in 2020 and a touchdown. He also averaged 21.4 yards per kick return (29.1 in 2019). Spencer first signed with the Rams in 2014 as an undrafted free agent out of McNeese State before stints with the Toronto Argonauts (2015-16) and Ottawa Redblacks (2017-18) of the CFL. He then signed with the Steelers in 2019 before joining the Broncos.

Smith (6-4, 308) spent the summer with the Cardinals and Giants. He first signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia in 2017 before joining the Patriots squad the following year. The Green & White signed him to their 53-man roster in Dec. 2018. He was a final cut with the Jets in Sept. 2019 and was claimed by the crosstown Giants. He's played in 4 games -- two with the Giants in 2019, one with Dallas in 2020 and one with Arizona in 2021. He's taken 58 snaps on offense and 5 on special teams.

Jackson (5-8, 193) signed as an undrafted free agent tryout player after the rookie minicamp in May. He played in all 3 preseason games and had 4 receptions for 19 yards and 2 touchdowns on 80 offensive snaps. In four seasons with the Washington State Cougars, he totaled 104 receptions, 1,403 yards and 10 TDs.

Thomas (6-2, 216) signed as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State in May. He had 10 tackles and 58 defensive snaps in the preseason. He played in 60 games for the Blue Raiders and totaled 180 tackles, 51 TFL, 20.5 sacks, 2 interceptions and 8 forced fumbles.

