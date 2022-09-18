Game Recap | Jets Shock Browns with 13-Point Comeback in Last 2 Minutes for 31-30 Win

Joe Flacco Throws 4 TD Passes, Last to Rookie WR Garrett Wilson with 22 Seconds Left to Pull Out the W

Sep 18, 2022 at 06:45 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

091822-wilson-game-winning-td

The Jets fought hard to even several scores at Cleveland on Sunday afternoon. With their late-game determination, and the Browns' cooperation, they avenged those scores — in miraculous fashion — with their 31-30 win to defeat the Browns in their home opener.

The Green & White, trailing 30-17 with 1:55 to play after Browns RB Nick Chubb's third rushing touchdown of the game, scored on a 66-yard pass from Joe Flacco to uncovered Corey Davis down the right sideline with 1:22 to play. Then Justin Hardee recovered Braden Mann's mystifying onside kick at the Jets 47, leading to a drive to Flacco's 15-yard slant pass to rookie WR Garrett Wilson to tie the score at 30-all. Greg Zuerlein came on for the extra point and the 31-30 lead with 22 seconds to play.

All that remained was to keep Cleveland from moving into the field goal range of strong-legged rookie Cade York. They did that when QB Jacoby Brissett dropped back from his 46 and threw a pass that S Ashtyn Davis snapped up for the Jets' only interception and only takeaway of the game.

One Flacco kneeldown secured one of the most rapid comebacks in NFL history, not to mention tying for the fourth-greatest fourth-quarter comeback in franchise history. The Jets overcame a 23-point deficit to beat Miami in the Monday Night Miracle in 2000 by 40-37 in overtime, and also overcame two 14-point fourth-quarter deficits — over Dallas on opening night in 2011 for a 27-24 win and in New Orleans in 1983. The then-Titans also won at Denver 46-45 after trailing by 13 in the final frame at Denver.

The scores the Jets evened were of the team record variety. They squared their all-time record against the Browns at 14-14 and at Cleveland at 9-9. They improved to 1-1 — their first .500 record since going 3-3 in 2018. And Flacco got his first win as a Jets starter after six losses and also improved his all-time starting record over the Browns to 10-1.

The Brownies mounted four relentless drives of 60-plus yards to all 24 of their points, the final score coming on Chubb's second of three rushing touchdowns in the game, a change-of-direction-and-speed 7-yard run with 9:21 to play for a 24-17 lead with 9:21 to play.

The Jets had no offensive response at the time with a pair of three-and-out punts. And the Browns got 15 yards on an unsportsmanlike-penalty shove by Jets ST Marcell Harris and an 11-yard gain on a screen pass from Jacoby Brissett to Kareem Hunt on third-and-7, leading to Chubb's third TD run, a 12-yarder with 1:55 to play as the Browns opened their 30-17 lead.

The Jets made it closer with a huge breakdown in Cleveland's prevent defense as Flacco found Davis all alone down the right sideline for the 66-yard score to cut it to 30-24. Then Mann executed the Jets' first successful onside kick since 2017, squibbing the ball left when it appeared he was kicking right, with Hardee recovering at the Jets 47. With 1:20 left, the Jets had a chance for a miracle comeback victory, which they capitalized on.

Flacco finished 26-of-44 passing for 307 yards — after throwing for 309 yards in last week's season-opening loss to the Ravens — for four touchdowns, no INTs and a 110.7 passer rating.

Wilson, the Ohio State first-round pick who returned to his college state for this big game, starred with a number of pro firsts in his second Jets game, catching eight passes for 102 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He was aided and abetted by fellow rookie Breece Hall, the RB from Iowa State who had 50 yards on seven carries and a 10-yard TD reception in the second quarter.

On the game, the Jets and Browns played an incredibly even game. The Browns held edges in first downs (29-20) and yards (405-402), but the teams were even in takeaways (1-1) and third-down conversions (8-8). Brissett completed 22 of 27 for 229 yards and a touchdown to WR Amani Cooper, who finished with nine catches for 101 yards.

The Jets lost all three of their first-round rookies due to injuries for short periods in the second half. CB Sauce Gardner injured himself on a tackle on Cleveland's first drive of the half to their field goal. And WR Garrett Wilson landed hard out of bounds trying to make a leaping catch on the Jets' ensuing drive. Gardner returned to action late in the third quarter, as did Wilson, who turned in the game's longest catch to that point, a 31-yarder from Flacco. As the fourth quarter wound down, edge Jermaine Johnson went down with a lower-body injury and limped off the field.

Game Gallery | Jets at Browns | Week 2

See the best images from the come-from-behind 31-30 victory over the Browns in Cleveland.

SZ2_3959
1 / 81
SZ3_0214
2 / 81
SZ3_0640
3 / 81
SZ3_0284
4 / 81
SZ3_0344
5 / 81
SZ3_0380
6 / 81
DC1_3999
7 / 81
DC1_3976
8 / 81
SZ3_0040
9 / 81
SZ3_0293
10 / 81
SZ3_0145
11 / 81
SZ3_0532
12 / 81
SZ3_0478
13 / 81
SZ3_0754
14 / 81
SZ3_0781
15 / 81
SZ3_0725
16 / 81
SZ3_0740
17 / 81
DC1_4263
18 / 81
DC1_4270
19 / 81
SZ2_3972
20 / 81
SZ1_2731
21 / 81
SZ1_2748
22 / 81
DC1_4281
23 / 81
DC1_4375
24 / 81
DC1_4329
25 / 81
DC1_4386
26 / 81
SZ3_1092
27 / 81
SZ3_1106
28 / 81
SZ3_1179
29 / 81
SZ2_4195
30 / 81
SZ2_4293
31 / 81
SZ2_4284
32 / 81
SZ2_4232
33 / 81
SZ2_4252
34 / 81
SZ2_4099
35 / 81
DC1_4641
36 / 81
SZ3_1217
37 / 81
SZ3_1527
38 / 81
SZ3_1544
39 / 81
SZ3_1500
40 / 81
SZ3_1382
41 / 81
SZ3_1370
42 / 81
SZ3_1301
43 / 81
SZ3_1347
44 / 81
SZ2_4186
45 / 81
DC1_4656
46 / 81
DC1_4568
47 / 81
DC1_4774
48 / 81
SZ3_1750(1)
49 / 81
SS3_1047
50 / 81
SZ3_1733
51 / 81
SS3_1020
52 / 81
DC1_4484
53 / 81
SS3_0339
54 / 81
SZ3_1850
55 / 81
SZ3_1906
56 / 81
SZ3_2075
57 / 81
SZ3_2040
58 / 81
SZ3_1777
59 / 81
SZ3_1451
60 / 81
SS3_0892
61 / 81
SS3_0418
62 / 81
SS3_0563
63 / 81
SS3_0953
64 / 81
DC1_5008
65 / 81
DC1_5342
66 / 81
DC1_4944
67 / 81
DC1_4858
68 / 81
DC1_5253
69 / 81
DC1_4838
70 / 81
DC1_5274
71 / 81
SS3_1433
72 / 81
SS3_1498
73 / 81
SS3_1519
74 / 81
DC1_4568
75 / 81
DC1_4656
76 / 81
DC1_4641
77 / 81
New York Jets' Justin Hardee (34) recovers an onside kickoff against the Cleveland Browns during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
78 / 81

New York Jets' Justin Hardee (34) recovers an onside kickoff against the Cleveland Browns during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard/Associated Press
DC1_6061
79 / 81
DC1_6058
80 / 81
DC1_6043
81 / 81
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Robert Saleh: 'Awesome' to See His Jets 'Make Something Spectacular Happen'

2nd-Year HC: 'We're Off the Schneid ... I'm Proud of the Guys Because We Didn't Quit' in Cleveland Comeback

news

Jets' Joe Cool Puts Cleveland in the Deep Freeze With a Stirring Comeback Victory

Joe Flacco Leads the Green & White to a Pair of TDs, Erasing a 13-Point Deficit in Final 1:55

news

Jets WR Garrett Wilson Comes Up Big in Return to Buckeye State

Rookie Scores Game-Winning TD in Front of Friends and Family Vs. Browns

news

TE C.J. Uzomah Joins QB Zach Wilson on Inactive List for Jets-Browns

S Jordan Whitehead, P Braden Mann Will Play vs. Cleveland; Rookie TE Jeremy Ruckert Also Active

news

Jets-Browns Game Preview | 4 Focal Points for 1st Road Game at Cleveland

Green & White, Wily Vets Like Flacco and Rookies Like Gardner, Wilson & Hall, Seek to Play 'Better, Faster' in Game 2

news

What Is The Roadmap for a Jets Victory in Cleveland?

Browns RB Nick Chubb Ran for 141 Yards in Week 1; Myles Garrett Had 2 Sacks

news

5 Players to Watch When Jets Go on the Road to Tackle the Browns

Getting the Ball in Their Playmakers' Hands, Keeping a Lid on Cleveland's Ground Game Will Be Keys to Victory

news

3 Things to Know | Week 2 Jets at Browns

Green & White Defense Focusing on RB Nick Chubb; DE Myles Garrett Had 2 Sacks in Week 1 at Panthers

news

Jets Notebook | TE C.J. Uzomah a Game-Time Decision; S Jordan Whitehead Will Try to Play vs. Browns

Mike LaFleur Preparing for Top-5 Defensive Front; Brant Boyer Not Concerned About Missed FG

news

Jets Elevate Grant Hermanns, Kenny Yeboah from Practice Squad

Both Players Will Revert to Practice Squad After Sunday's Game vs. Browns

news

Inside the Numbers | Jets Draft Class Showed Flashes in Opener

6 Drafted Rookies Who Played vs. Ravens Gave the Promise of More Big Plays to Come

Advertising