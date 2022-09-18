Game Recap | Jets Shock Browns with 13-Point Comeback in Last 2 Minutes for 31-30 Win

The Jets had no offensive response at the time with a pair of three-and-out punts. And the Browns got 15 yards on an unsportsmanlike-penalty shove by Jets ST Marcell Harris and an 11-yard gain on a screen pass from Jacoby Brissett to Kareem Hunt on third-and-7, leading to Chubb's third TD run, a 12-yarder with 1:55 to play as the Browns opened their 30-17 lead.

The Jets made it closer with a huge breakdown in Cleveland's prevent defense as Flacco found Davis all alone down the right sideline for the 66-yard score to cut it to 30-24. Then Mann executed the Jets' first successful onside kick since 2017, squibbing the ball left when it appeared he was kicking right, with Hardee recovering at the Jets 47. With 1:20 left, the Jets had a chance for a miracle comeback victory, which they capitalized on.

Flacco finished 26-of-44 passing for 307 yards — after throwing for 309 yards in last week's season-opening loss to the Ravens — for four touchdowns, no INTs and a 110.7 passer rating.

Wilson, the Ohio State first-round pick who returned to his college state for this big game, starred with a number of pro firsts in his second Jets game, catching eight passes for 102 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He was aided and abetted by fellow rookie Breece Hall, the RB from Iowa State who had 50 yards on seven carries and a 10-yard TD reception in the second quarter.

On the game, the Jets and Browns played an incredibly even game. The Browns held edges in first downs (29-20) and yards (405-402), but the teams were even in takeaways (1-1) and third-down conversions (8-8). Brissett completed 22 of 27 for 229 yards and a touchdown to WR Amani Cooper, who finished with nine catches for 101 yards.