Jets Select Ohio State ILB Darron Lee at No. 20

Lee was the fifth Buckeye to be taken in Round 1. He makes up for his size with loads of confidence and big-play production. He played only two seasons for the Buckeyes, but as a redshirt freshman he started all 15 games for the national champs and earned Sugar Bowl Defensive MVP for all the time he spent in 'Bama's backfield.

In 2014-15 combined he had 27.5 tackles for loss and 12.0 sacks. Then Lee wowed 'em at the NFL Combine with a 4.47-second 40, the fastest LB time at this year's workouts and tied for the fastest among all LBs in the last nine Combines. He was also a combine top performer this year in the vertical, broad jump and short shuttle.

Even though Maccagnan said last week that the Jets were "literally calling the 19 teams in front of us and the 11 teams behind us" to do their due diligence, and despite a draft rumor that they were looking to trade up, the Green & White sat tight and let Lee, one of several players they liked at 20, come to them.

Lee, who pronounces his first name "DARR-in" and who describes himself as "The Manimal" on his Twitter and Instagram accounts, is the 14th Ohio State player ever drafted by the Jets and the second high-round Buckeye taken in the last two years, after WR Devin Smith arrived as the second-rounder last year.

"I spoke with Devin a bunch of times and asked him about the whole draft process," Lee said. "We always kind of joked back and forth about being on the same team, and it's actually so cool that's it's going to come true."