Jets Seek to Right Their Defensive Rollercoaster in Time to Collide with the Bills

Robert Saleh has often used wheeled-vehicle references to talk about the progress his Jets are or are not making at any given time. He even brought two cars into the same metaphor in August:

"When you're dealing with young guys, the excitement is like when you're driving on the freeway and you're on E and you're like, 'When's it going to happen?' It's like a rollercoaster."

Lately, though, the Jets have been riding two competing Kingda Kas. While the offense is picking up speed and rising up the NFL rankings, slowly in some areas, faster in others, the defense has been in freefall. After yielding 40-plus points and 500-plus yards at New England and Indianapolis, the Jets D went from feeling pretty good about itself after Tennessee to 32nd-ranked in yardage/game and points/game and tied for last with five takeaways on the season.

Two members of the unit, one a young man from the back end, another a senior member on the front end, acknowledged those issues early this week but were insistent that the Green & White defensive train will lift itself off of rock bottom and head back up the track.

"I think it really comes down to us just taking things day by day, doing our job, and not trying to do anything extra," CB Bryce Hall said. "We still have a lot ball left this year. Hearing from the older guys, when you're around the league any length of time, you're going to go through those patches of you're going to experience some great victories, you're going to get gassed a couple times. All that stuff's going to happen. It's just kind of the nature of the beast.

"So I don't really look at it as something like 'Oh my gosh, we've got a huge issue here.' I think we have the right dudes on this team and the right coaches and all that stuff. And so we're just going to figure out a way to get a handle."

"We just didn't play to our standard," veteran lineman Sheldon Rankins said, specifically focusing on the Colts' 260 rushing yards, 532 total yards and 45 points in the Thursday night loss. "To a man in the D-line room, we all feel like individually we're good enough to be able to create havoc and wreck games. For us to allow seven yards before contact [on run plays], that's not us.