Jets Score TD but Still Fall in Philly 28-10

These fourth preseason games are always so bittersweet. As usual, the Jets and Eagles kept virtually all of their front-liners on the sideline for tonight's preseason finale at the Linc in South Philadelphia. Many of the men who did play in the game will be looking for work by Friday at 9 p.m. ET, the NFL's final-cutdown deadline.

And so the Jets set out to end their winless summer, and their touchdown-less streak and their two-minute drought as well, with mostly those names on their roster who are household names only in their own households.

In this case, two out of three will have to do.

The Jets lost to the Eagles, 28-10, to finish 0-4 and with a winless preseason for the first time since 1993. But with Greg McElroy at the offensive controls, they scored their first touchdown of the preseason and executed their first successful two-minute drill.

"I'm glad we got it," head coach Rex Ryan said of scoring that first and only six-pointer of the summer. "I would've liked to have saved it to tack on next week. But it's good to score. We moved the ball well in the first half. That was good to see.

"I'd much rather be 4-0. I hate to lose at anything. But they start counting for real next week and we'll evaluate the team then."

The TD-less stretch came at the end of a long drive and was finally quenched on McElroy's rollout 6-yard touchdown flip to rookie RB Terrance Ganaway on a rollout with 8:55 left in the second quarter. That made the length of the dryspell 13 quarters and 201 minutes, 5 seconds of clock time. Good riddance.

"It was just great play-calling by Coach [Tony] Sparano," Ganaway said. "And I thought it was executed well, obviously. That's why we're in the NFL, to make plays. ... I think it was just a sigh of relief. We're just trying to get the snowball rollin'.

Then to end their two-minute shortcomings, the Jets turned to McElroy's clock management and Nick Folk's monster 58-yard field goal that got the Green & White within 14-10 at the half.

"I thought we had two really good drives, I thought," said McElroy, who finished 12-for-17 passing for 90 yards and a 102.6 passer rating and added 33 yards on five carries. "And that two-minute drive was pretty good, too — although we could've gotten it closer for Nick. But he really bombed it."

Matt Simms came on for his first game action as a Jet with 8:52 left in the third quarter. Prior to this, the undrafted rookie's one claim to fame as a Jet was throwing the TD pass to Raymond Webber that ended the Green & White scrimmage back on Aug. 4.

Simms didn't move the team with three three-and-outs on his first three series, but the Jets dodged a bullet between the first two series when Alex Henery was wide left on a 38-yard field goal try with five minutes left in the third frame.

However, old Bill Trent Edwards responded after the second three-and-out with a 13-play, 77-yard march that he put the crowning touches on with a 26-yard scramble to the Jets 11 to convert third-and-24, followed two plays later on a roll right for his second TD pass of the Philly night, a 7-yard touchdown strike to TE Brett Brackett that made it 21-10 with 12:13 left in the game.

That TD — in fact, Edwards' passing in general (22-for-32, 197 yards, 105.9 rating) — plus Chris Polk's 3-yard TD run with 2:33 to play had a lot to do with the Eagles improving to 4-0 in the preseason for the first time since 1995. Meanwhile, the Jets bused back up the New Jersey toll roads without a preseason win for the first time in 19 years and with no other option but to look forward to Sept. 9, the Buffalo Bills, and the start of the regular season.

Ryan remained bullish on his team despite the dearth of wins, yards and points this preseason.