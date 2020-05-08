Jets' Schedule Notes: Tom Brady-Less Patriots, La-La Land in October & December

Week 13, Sunday, Dec. 6 — Jets vs. Las Vegas Raiders, MetLife Stadium, CBS, 1 p.m.

The Jets have won six straight at home over the Raiders, and in their five Meadowlands meetings in the 2000s, the Green & White have scored in 19 of 20 quarters & haven't trailed at any time in any second half.

Week 14, Sunday, Dec. 13 — Jets @ Seattle Seahawks, CenturyLink Field, CBS, 4:05 p.m.

The Jets lost the first seven games in this streaky rivalry, then won eight of the next nine. The Seahawks have taken the last three meetings, including the teams' pair of games at CenturyLink, in 2008 and '12.

Week 15, Saturday or Sunday, Dec. 19 or 20 — Jets @ Los Angeles Rams, SoFi Stadium, TBD

The Jets make their second trip of the season to SoFi and play the Rams in SoCal for the first time since 1992, an 18-10 loss at Anaheim Stadium. They hope to notch a second win in LA to go with their first, by 31-20 in the teams' first meeting in 1970.

Week 16, Saturday or Sunday, Dec. 26 or 27 — Jets vs. Cleveland Browns, MetLife Stadium, TBD

The Jets will meet Cleveland in the regular season for the sixth consecutive year, their longest non-division streak against one opponent since 1970. The Green & White are 3-2 vs. the Browns since 2015.