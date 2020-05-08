Jets' Schedule Notes: Tom Brady-Less Patriots, La-La Land in October & December

The Jets' 2020 schedule released Thursday combines the familiar — a season opener against Buffalo, a regular-season finale at New England, another game vs. Cleveland — with the unusual — not only one but two trips to Los Angeles, their first game against a team from Las Vegas, and the Tom Brady-less Patriots. Cue the Twilight Zone music.
Here are some more tidbits as we take a week-by-week stroll through the Jets' order of opponents:
Week 1, Sunday, Sept. 13 — Jets @ Buffalo Bills, New Era Field, CBS, 1 p.m.
This will be the Jets' 14th season opener against Buffalo and their 11th season opener on the road vs. the Bills, and in the first 10 of those the Jets have won six and lost four — all franchise records vs. one NFL opponent.
Week 2, Sunday, Sept. 20 — Jets vs. San Francisco 49ers, MetLife Stadium, FOX, 1 p.m.
The Jets' only other home opener vs. SF was in 1992, a 31-14 loss. And their only home win over the 49ers came in 2004, the fifth victory in their 5-0 start, as two Curtis Martin TD runs completed their rebound from a 14-0 deficit for the 22-14 win.
Week 3, Sunday, Sept. 27 — Jets @ Indianapolis Colts, Lucas Oil Stadium, CBS, 4:05 p.m.
The Jets have visited Lucas Oil four times since the stadium opened in 2008 and have won three of those games — vs. the then-14-0 Colts in 2009, the 2010 AFC Wild Card Game, and Game 2 on MNF in 2015.
Week 4, Thursday, Oct. 1 — Jets vs. Denver Broncos, MetLife Stadium, NFL Network, 8:20 p.m.
Sam Darnold's first home victory as a Jet came on Oct. 7, 2018 at MetLife, when the then-rookie QB threw 3 TD passes and directed a 512-yard offense (with a huge assist from RB Isaiah Crowell) in the Jets' 34-16 triumph over the Broncos.
Week 5, Sunday, Oct. 11 — Jets vs. Cardinals, MetLife Stadium, FOX, 1 p.m.
The Jets' four-game home win streak over the Cardinals began in 1978, when they downed the St. Louis Cards 23-10 at Shea Stadium. Broadcast trivia: In the '75 Jets-Cards game at Shea, the CBS announcer was Vin Scully.
Week 6, Sunday, Oct. 18 — Jets @ Los Angeles Chargers, SoFi Stadium, CBS, 4:05 p.m.
The Jets franchise is playing the Chargers in Los Angeles for the first time since 1960, a 50-43 Chargers win in the first year of the AFL, with the 93 points the most ever scored in a Jets/Titans road game.
Week 7, Sunday, Oct. 25 — Jets vs. Buffalo Bills, MetLife Stadium, CBS, 1 p.m.
Frank Gore, who played for Miami in the Jets' 2018 home opener and for Buffalo in last year's season opener at home, is in line to play against the Bills and for his third AFC East team in three years after the Jets signed the ageless RB this week.
Week 8, Sunday, Nov. 1 — Jets @ Kansas City Chiefs, Arrowhead Stadium, CBS, 1 p.m.
The last seven games in this rivalry have been won by the home team. The Jets prevailed in the four games in the Meadowlands, while the Chiefs won the three at Arrowhead, in '05, '14 and '16. This will be the Green & White's first meeting against QB Patrick Mahomes.
Week 9, Monday, Nov. 9 — Jets vs. New England Patriots, MetLife Stadium, ESPN, 8:15 p.m.
The Jets' most recent primetime win over New England came on TNF in 2008, when Brett Favre led the Jets past Matt Cassel (with Brady injured) and the Patriots 34-31 on Jay Feely's overtime field goal in the Green & White's first game aired on NFL Network.
Week 10, Sunday, Nov. 15 — Jets @ Miami Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium, CBS, 4:05 p.m.
The Jets' most recent road win over Miami was 27-14 in 2015 — in London. Their most recent in South Florida: 37-24 in '14. Which Dolphins QB will they attempt to beat this time? Ryan Fitzpatrick? Josh Rosen? First-round pick Tua Tagovailoa? It's up in the air at the moment.
Week 11, Sunday, Nov. 22 — Bye Week
This will mark the ninth time since 1990 that the Jets have drawn an 11th week bye, with 5 of them coming the last 7 seasons.
Week 12, Sunday, Nov. 29 — Jets vs. Miami Dolphins, MetLife Stadium, CBS, 1 p.m.
Sam Ficken's 44-yard field goal to down Miami 22-21 at MetLife last year was the longest walkoff FG in Jets history and the 2nd home walkoff vs. the Dolphins, joining John Hall's OT kick in the 2000 Monday Night Miracle.
Week 13, Sunday, Dec. 6 — Jets vs. Las Vegas Raiders, MetLife Stadium, CBS, 1 p.m.
The Jets have won six straight at home over the Raiders, and in their five Meadowlands meetings in the 2000s, the Green & White have scored in 19 of 20 quarters & haven't trailed at any time in any second half.
Week 14, Sunday, Dec. 13 — Jets @ Seattle Seahawks, CenturyLink Field, CBS, 4:05 p.m.
The Jets lost the first seven games in this streaky rivalry, then won eight of the next nine. The Seahawks have taken the last three meetings, including the teams' pair of games at CenturyLink, in 2008 and '12.
Week 15, Saturday or Sunday, Dec. 19 or 20 — Jets @ Los Angeles Rams, SoFi Stadium, TBD
The Jets make their second trip of the season to SoFi and play the Rams in SoCal for the first time since 1992, an 18-10 loss at Anaheim Stadium. They hope to notch a second win in LA to go with their first, by 31-20 in the teams' first meeting in 1970.
Week 16, Saturday or Sunday, Dec. 26 or 27 — Jets vs. Cleveland Browns, MetLife Stadium, TBD
The Jets will meet Cleveland in the regular season for the sixth consecutive year, their longest non-division streak against one opponent since 1970. The Green & White are 3-2 vs. the Browns since 2015.
Week 17, Sunday, Jan. 3 — Jets @ New England Patriots, Gillette Stadium, CBS, 1 p.m.
For the third time in the last four years, the Jets will conclude a regular season with a road game at New England. Before that stretch, the last RS finale between these AFC East teams was in the Meadowlands in 1998, when the Jets prevailed 31-10. Brady wasn't the QB then, either.