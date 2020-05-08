Presented by

Friday, May 08, 2020 08:59 AM

Jets' Schedule Notes: Tom Brady-Less Patriots, La-La Land in October & December

/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_SZ5_0102-schedule notes-thumb

The Jets' 2020 schedule released Thursday combines the familiar — a season opener against Buffalo, a regular-season finale at New England, another game vs. Cleveland — with the unusual — not only one but two trips to Los Angeles, their first game against a team from Las Vegas, and the Tom Brady-less Patriots. Cue the Twilight Zone music.

Here are some more tidbits as we take a week-by-week stroll through the Jets' order of opponents:

Week 1, Sunday, Sept. 13 — Jets @ Buffalo Bills, New Era Field, CBS, 1 p.m.
This will be the Jets' 14th season opener against Buffalo and their 11th season opener on the road vs. the Bills, and in the first 10 of those the Jets have won six and lost four — all franchise records vs. one NFL opponent.

Week 2, Sunday, Sept. 20 — Jets vs. San Francisco 49ers, MetLife Stadium, FOX, 1 p.m.
The Jets' only other home opener vs. SF was in 1992, a 31-14 loss. And their only home win over the 49ers came in 2004, the fifth victory in their 5-0 start, as two Curtis Martin TD runs completed their rebound from a 14-0 deficit for the 22-14 win.

Week 3, Sunday, Sept. 27 — Jets @ Indianapolis Colts, Lucas Oil Stadium, CBS, 4:05 p.m.
The Jets have visited Lucas Oil four times since the stadium opened in 2008 and have won three of those games — vs. the then-14-0 Colts in 2009, the 2010 AFC Wild Card Game, and Game 2 on MNF in 2015.

Week 4, Thursday, Oct. 1 — Jets vs. Denver Broncos, MetLife Stadium, NFL Network, 8:20 p.m.
Sam Darnold's first home victory as a Jet came on Oct. 7, 2018 at MetLife, when the then-rookie QB threw 3 TD passes and directed a 512-yard offense (with a huge assist from RB Isaiah Crowell) in the Jets' 34-16 triumph over the Broncos.

Week 5, Sunday, Oct. 11 — Jets vs. Cardinals, MetLife Stadium, FOX, 1 p.m.
The Jets' four-game home win streak over the Cardinals began in 1978, when they downed the St. Louis Cards 23-10 at Shea Stadium. Broadcast trivia: In the '75 Jets-Cards game at Shea, the CBS announcer was Vin Scully.

Week 6, Sunday, Oct. 18 — Jets @ Los Angeles Chargers, SoFi Stadium, CBS, 4:05 p.m.
The Jets franchise is playing the Chargers in Los Angeles for the first time since 1960, a 50-43 Chargers win in the first year of the AFL, with the 93 points the most ever scored in a Jets/Titans road game.

Week 7, Sunday, Oct. 25 — Jets vs. Buffalo Bills, MetLife Stadium, CBS, 1 p.m.
Frank Gore, who played for Miami in the Jets' 2018 home opener and for Buffalo in last year's season opener at home, is in line to play against the Bills and for his third AFC East team in three years after the Jets signed the ageless RB this week.

Week 8, Sunday, Nov. 1 — Jets @ Kansas City Chiefs, Arrowhead Stadium, CBS, 1 p.m.
The last seven games in this rivalry have been won by the home team. The Jets prevailed in the four games in the Meadowlands, while the Chiefs won the three at Arrowhead, in '05, '14 and '16. This will be the Green & White's first meeting against QB Patrick Mahomes.

2020 Jets Schedule in Photos

See the 2020 Schedule in Photo Form

Week 1 | Sep. 13 | at Buffalo | 1 p.m. | CBS
1 / 16

Week 1 | Sep. 13 | at Buffalo | 1 p.m. | CBS

Week 2 | Sep. 20 | vs. San Francisco | 1 p.m. | FOX
2 / 16

Week 2 | Sep. 20 | vs. San Francisco | 1 p.m. | FOX

Week 3 | Sep. 27 | at Indianapolis | 4:05 p.m. | CBS
3 / 16

Week 3 | Sep. 27 | at Indianapolis | 4:05 p.m. | CBS

Week 4 | Oct. 1 | vs. Denver | 8:20 p.m. | NFL Network
4 / 16

Week 4 | Oct. 1 | vs. Denver | 8:20 p.m. | NFL Network

Week 5 | Oct. 11 | vs. Arizona | 1 p.m. | FOX
5 / 16

Week 5 | Oct. 11 | vs. Arizona | 1 p.m. | FOX

Week 6 | Oct. 18 | at LA Chargers | 4:05 p.m. | CBS
6 / 16

Week 6 | Oct. 18 | at LA Chargers | 4:05 p.m. | CBS

Week 7 | Oct. 25 | vs. Buffalo | 1 p.m. | CBS
7 / 16

Week 7 | Oct. 25 | vs. Buffalo | 1 p.m. | CBS

Week 8 | Nov. 1 | at Kansas City | 1 p.m. | CBS
8 / 16

Week 8 | Nov. 1 | at Kansas City | 1 p.m. | CBS

Week 9 | Nov. 9 | vs. New England | 8:15 p.m. | ESPN
9 / 16

Week 9 | Nov. 9 | vs. New England | 8:15 p.m. | ESPN

Week 10 | Nov. 15 | at Miami | 4:05 p.m. | CBS
10 / 16

Week 10 | Nov. 15 | at Miami | 4:05 p.m. | CBS

Week 12 | Nov. 29 | vs. Miami | 1 p.m. | CBS
11 / 16

Week 12 | Nov. 29 | vs. Miami | 1 p.m. | CBS

Week 13 | Dec. 6 | vs. Las Vegas | 1 p.m. | CBS
12 / 16

Week 13 | Dec. 6 | vs. Las Vegas | 1 p.m. | CBS

Week 14 | Dec. 13 | at Seattle | 4:05 p.m. | CBS
13 / 16

Week 14 | Dec. 13 | at Seattle | 4:05 p.m. | CBS

Week 15 | Dec. 19 or 20 | at LA Rams | TBD | TBD
14 / 16

Week 15 | Dec. 19 or 20 | at LA Rams | TBD | TBD

Week 16 | Dec. 26 or 27 | vs. Cleveland | TBD | TBD
15 / 16

Week 16 | Dec. 26 or 27 | vs. Cleveland | TBD | TBD

Week 17 | Jan. 3 | at New England | 1 p.m. | CBS
16 / 16

Week 17 | Jan. 3 | at New England | 1 p.m. | CBS

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Week 9, Monday, Nov. 9 — Jets vs. New England Patriots, MetLife Stadium, ESPN, 8:15 p.m.
The Jets' most recent primetime win over New England came on TNF in 2008, when Brett Favre led the Jets past Matt Cassel (with Brady injured) and the Patriots 34-31 on Jay Feely's overtime field goal in the Green & White's first game aired on NFL Network.

Week 10, Sunday, Nov. 15 — Jets @ Miami Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium, CBS, 4:05 p.m.
The Jets' most recent road win over Miami was 27-14 in 2015 — in London. Their most recent in South Florida: 37-24 in '14. Which Dolphins QB will they attempt to beat this time? Ryan Fitzpatrick? Josh Rosen? First-round pick Tua Tagovailoa? It's up in the air at the moment.

Week 11, Sunday, Nov. 22 — Bye Week
This will mark the ninth time since 1990 that the Jets have drawn an 11th week bye, with 5 of them coming the last 7 seasons.

Week 12, Sunday, Nov. 29 — Jets vs. Miami Dolphins, MetLife Stadium, CBS, 1 p.m.
Sam Ficken's 44-yard field goal to down Miami 22-21 at MetLife last year was the longest walkoff FG in Jets history and the 2nd home walkoff vs. the Dolphins, joining John Hall's OT kick in the 2000 Monday Night Miracle.

Week 13, Sunday, Dec. 6 — Jets vs. Las Vegas Raiders, MetLife Stadium, CBS, 1 p.m.
The Jets have won six straight at home over the Raiders, and in their five Meadowlands meetings in the 2000s, the Green & White have scored in 19 of 20 quarters & haven't trailed at any time in any second half.

Week 14, Sunday, Dec. 13 — Jets @ Seattle Seahawks, CenturyLink Field, CBS, 4:05 p.m.
The Jets lost the first seven games in this streaky rivalry, then won eight of the next nine. The Seahawks have taken the last three meetings, including the teams' pair of games at CenturyLink, in 2008 and '12.

Week 15, Saturday or Sunday, Dec. 19 or 20 — Jets @ Los Angeles Rams, SoFi Stadium, TBD
The Jets make their second trip of the season to SoFi and play the Rams in SoCal for the first time since 1992, an 18-10 loss at Anaheim Stadium. They hope to notch a second win in LA to go with their first, by 31-20 in the teams' first meeting in 1970.

Week 16, Saturday or Sunday, Dec. 26 or 27 — Jets vs. Cleveland Browns, MetLife Stadium, TBD
The Jets will meet Cleveland in the regular season for the sixth consecutive year, their longest non-division streak against one opponent since 1970. The Green & White are 3-2 vs. the Browns since 2015.

Week 17, Sunday, Jan. 3 — Jets @ New England Patriots, Gillette Stadium, CBS, 1 p.m.
For the third time in the last four years, the Jets will conclude a regular season with a road game at New England. Before that stretch, the last RS finale between these AFC East teams was in the Meadowlands in 1998, when the Jets prevailed 31-10. Brady wasn't the QB then, either.

Related Content

Jets' Preseason Schedule: Giants & Steelers Home, Lions & Eagles Away
news

Jets' Preseason Schedule: Giants & Steelers Home, Lions & Eagles Away

2020 Preseason Schedule Finalized with Dates and Times, Including Week 2 at Detroit Set to Air on ESPN
What Adam Gase Likes About Jets' Just-Revealed 2020 Schedule
news

What Adam Gase Likes About Jets' Just-Revealed 2020 Schedule

Coach on Opener at Bills: 'Good Matchup for Both Organizations'; He's 'Fired Up' for Home Thursday Night Game 
5 Takeaways from the 2020 Jets Schedule
news

5 Takeaways from the 2020 Jets Schedule

What to Make of the Matchups Featured on the 2020 Schedule
Jets' 2020 Schedule Presents a Difficult Road but a Fair Test
news

Jets' 2020 Schedule Presents a Difficult Road but a Fair Test

Games vs. Both Super Bowl Teams, 2 Home Primetime Affairs, Stern Final Quarter Make It a Challenge for Green & White
How Free Agency Has Changed Rosters of Jets' 13 Opponents in 2020
news

How Free Agency Has Changed Rosters of Jets' 13 Opponents in 2020

Tom Brady's Departure from Patriots Is the Biggest but Far from the Only Major Move on the Schedule
Jets' 2020 Schedule: Long Road, Stiff Challenges Ahead
news

Jets' 2020 Schedule: Long Road, Stiff Challenges Ahead

West Coast-Flavored Slate with 49ers at Home, Seahawks, Chargers & Rams Away
The Jets' 2019 Schedule, Game by Game
news

The Jets' 2019 Schedule, Game by Game

How Many Season Openers vs. Buffalo? How Long Since Playing a Jon Gruden-Coached Team?
Jets' 2019 Schedule: Six Questions ... and Answers
news

Jets' 2019 Schedule: Six Questions ... and Answers

Toughest & Easiest Stretches, Division Games, Plus a Tricky Last Quarter of the Season
Cleveland Browns defensive back Damarious Randall (23) tackles New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa (81) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
news

Primetime Jets: Host Browns & Patriots, Visit Ravens

Jets vs. Cleveland & New England Are Part of the Celebration of MNF's 50th Season
Familiar Foes: When Will New Jets Face Former Clubs in 2019?
news

Familiar Foes: When Will New Jets Face Former Clubs in 2019?

Gase Returns to MIA in Week 9, Mosley Expects 'Fun' Atmosphere in BAL
Jets Open 2019 Preseason Schedule 'on the Road' vs. Giants
news

Jets Open 2019 Preseason Schedule 'on the Road' vs. Giants

Adam Gase's Green & White Also Play at Falcons, Home vs. Saints & Eagles

Advertising