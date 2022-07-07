Jets 2022 Opponent Series | Jacksonville Jaguars

Must-See Matchup

Yes, in reality Wilson and Lawrence won't match up against each other but rather vs. the other team's defense. Still, we know keys question for the game will be which QB fared better than the other? Who will get the starting win and who will take the defeat?

In last year's first matchup of rookie quarterbacks who were the draft's top two picks since 2015, Wilson got the W. He had a modest passing line — 14-of-22 for 102 yards and a 1-yard TD toss to tackle-eligible Conor McDermott — but also committed no turnovers and ran four times for 91 yards that included that 51-yard scoring scamper, a record-long run by a Jets QB, in the 26-21 triumph. Lawrence completed 26 of 39 for 280 yards, threw no TD passes, and suffered a 28-yard loss and a strip-sack courtesy of C.J. Mosley. The Jets defense preserved the lead and the win by stopping Lawrence on four plays from first-and-goal at the Jets 5 in the game's final minute.