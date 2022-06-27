Jets 2022 Opponent Series | Denver Broncos

Biggest Offseason Addition

Is there any doubt that it was Russell Wilson? After completing 65% of his regular-season passes for 292 touchdowns and 87 interceptions and posting a 104-53-1 record, winning nine postseason games including a Super Bowl and being selected for nine Pro Bowls in 10 seasons, Wilson and the Seahawks agreed to part ways. The Broncos traded two first-round picks, two second-rounders, a fifth-rounder and three players (one of them last year's leading receiver, TE Noah Fant) to get Wilson plus a fourth-round pick.

What Denver hopes to have acquired is a latter-day Elway, for the victories but also for the stability at the all-important position. Consider that Wilson missed only two starts while posting nine winning records in his decade in Seattle, while the Broncos in the past seven seasons started 12 different QBs and have endured five straight losing seasons.

Wilson's feeling comfy in his new home, no doubt. He and his singer/model wife Ciara, purchased a $25 million home and have already welcomed a baby girl into their life — a female puppy. It's interesting that the couple didn't identify the breed of the dog, nor did any of the news reports seem to know what it was. But we do know the name: "Bronco."