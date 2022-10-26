Jets CB Sauce Gardner Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

No. 4 Overall Pick Leads NFL with 12 PDs

Oct 26, 2022 at 08:30 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

AFC-DPOW-SauceW7-9x16 (1)

Jets rookie CB Sauce Gardner has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week in 7 for his performance against the Broncos.

Gardner led the Green & White with 10 tackles tied for the team lead with 3 PDs in its 16-9 win at Denver. Two of his pass defenses came against WR Courtland Sutton in the end zone. The first one was with just over 4 minutes remaining in the first half with the Jets up 7-6. The second one came on fourth-and-3 with 2:00 left in regulation as Broncos QB Brett Rypien took a deep shot that Gardner broke up.

"He's doing a heck of a job," HC Robert Saleh said after the game. "He had a play in the first half on [WR Jerry] Jeudy. He's playing at a very high level and teams are going to test him. The next step he has to take is you've got to take one. He's got to take the ball. Once he starts taking the ball, he will be eliminated from progression. The same thing for D.J. [Reed]. Both of our corners played lights out today and so really, really excited about this."

Gardner is the only rookie since 2000 to have at least one pass defense in each of his first seven games and he leads the NFL with 12 PDs. He ranks No. 4 in the NFL among CBs who have played at least 50% of their team's snaps with an 81.2 Pro Football Focus grade. His 90.2 grade in Week 7 was the second best in the league.

"I played decent today," Gardner said. "On that [fourth down] play, I was just looking through my man to the quarterback, trying to locate the ball. The receiver was a little aggressive, so it was hard for me to spot the ball. My facemask was all over the place, but I finally ended up just playing through his hands and made a pretty good play."

He added: "I pride myself on being the best teammate I can be in whatever way. I knew my teammates were counting on me when the ball was in the air. I just had to step up and make a play."

DL Quinnen Williams earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors for his efforts in Week 6.

Related Content

news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets vs. Patriots

Broadcast and Stream Info for Sunday's Home Game Against New England

news

NFL Power Rankings | Jets Sit In the Top 10 After Week 7

NFL.com, ESPN, CBS Sports & Pro Football Talk Rank the Green & White in the NFL's Top 10 This Week

news

Jets Trade for RB James Robinson

Joe Douglas Sends Jaguars a Conditional Draft Pick

news

Jets Place RB Breece Hall and OL Alijah Vera-Tucker on Injured Reserve

Green & White Sign RB Zonovan Knight to Active Roster, OL Myron Cunningham to Practice Squad

news

First Look | Week 8 Jets vs. Patriots

Robert Saleh, Zach Wilson Take On Bill Belichick, New England For First Matchup in 2022 Season

news

Notebook | Robert Saleh Not Sounding Alarm on the Jets Pass Game

Jets HC Says Zach Wilson Is a Ton Better; WR Elijah Moore Will Be Active vs. the Patriots

news

Alijah Vera-Tucker, Jets' Versatile O-Lineman, Sustains Torn Triceps and Will Miss Rest of the Season

After AVT Injury, Cedric Ogbuehi Takes Over at Right Tackle

news

Jets' Breece Hall Out for the Season With ACL Tear

Talented Rookie RB Injured in Victory at Denver on Sunday

news

5 Plays That Made a Difference in the Jets' Road Victory Over the Broncos

Relive Some of the Key Moments During the 16-9 Victory in Denver

news

3 Takeaways | Jets 'Gutted One Out' vs. Broncos

Greg Zeurlein, Braden Mann Come Up Big; Breece Hall, 2 Others Hurt in Win at Denver

news

Social Media Reaction to the Jets' Road Victory Over the Broncos

See Tweets from the Players, National Media & More Following the 16-9 Win In Denver.

Advertising