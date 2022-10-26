Jets CB Sauce Gardner Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Gardner led the Green & White with 10 tackles tied for the team lead with 3 PDs in its 16-9 win at Denver. Two of his pass defenses came against WR Courtland Sutton in the end zone. The first one was with just over 4 minutes remaining in the first half with the Jets up 7-6. The second one came on fourth-and-3 with 2:00 left in regulation as Broncos QB Brett Rypien took a deep shot that Gardner broke up.

"He's doing a heck of a job," HC Robert Saleh said after the game. "He had a play in the first half on [WR Jerry] Jeudy. He's playing at a very high level and teams are going to test him. The next step he has to take is you've got to take one. He's got to take the ball. Once he starts taking the ball, he will be eliminated from progression. The same thing for D.J. [Reed]. Both of our corners played lights out today and so really, really excited about this."