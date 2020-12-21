Jets, Sam Darnold Show Resolve vs. Rams: 'It's Special to Get This Win'

Many other stars emerged — on defense, there was DL Quinnen Williams, who out-Donald-ed Donald before leaving for the concussion protocol late in the third quarter, S Marcus Maye with the perhaps game-winning pass breakup, Neville Hewitt with 10 hard tackles.

And let's not forget new Jet J.T. Hassell's early punt block, or punter Braden Mann's late open-field tackle of PR Nsimba Webster at the Jets 43, leading to Maye's PD.

"There was a lot of green grass," Gase said of how far Webster might've gone if Mann whiffed. "That was an unbelievable tackle by him."

But the element that every player and Gase talked about in addition to the Xs and Os and explosion plays and no turnovers was the collective spirit of the Jets, all season and especially 3,000 miles from home as they came together to shock the NFL .

"The group of guys we have in that locker room," Maye said, "no matter what the situation is, no matter where we are, if we have a task at hand, we're going to do whatever we've got to do to get it done. ... We keep it simple, put our cleats in the dirt and go and play. And that's what we did. We communicated, we played well up front. It was a group effort to try to get a win."

"It's the greatest feeling in sports, to be able to ice the game out and know we had it," Darnold said of the kneeldowns, which triggered the celebratory locker room minutes later. "Just that drive alone, we knew we couldn't give it back to them. To be able to execute and see it come all to fruition, I think that was the biggest thing for us. And it was an amazing feeling."

"Everybody's excited," Maye said. "Everybody's proud of each other."

Gore admitted he wasn't feeling himself at Seattle last week, fresh out of the concussion protocol himself. He told his coaches, "I owe you."

And he paid a big dividend south of Los Angeles.

"I'm happy," Gore said, adding his young whipper-snapper teammates "keep me going. Once I see those guys take the field, practicing, running around, hyped up, I tell myself, I can't show these guys no weakness. I've got to come to play every day.