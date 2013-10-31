Jets-Saints: Gameday Facts and Connections

Did you know these facts and connections for our fifth home game of the season against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at MetLife Stadium?

■ We trail the Saints all-time, 6-5, with our last win in the series coming by 16-9 in 2001 in the Louisiana Superdome and our last home win coming by 28-23 in 1986.

■ Jets head coach Rex Ryan and his twin brother Rob, the Saints defensive coordinator, have met four times as pro coaches, with Rex's teams leading Rob's teams, 4-0.

■ Jets RB Chris Ivory, who rushed for 104 yards on 34 carries vs. New England, had three 100-yard games as a Saints RB from 2010-12.

■ DE Muhammad Wilkerson has a team-leading 7 sacks this season, 11 sacks in his last 15 games, and 7 sacks in his last 6 home games.

■ New Orleans WRs coach Henry Ellard was our wide receivers coach under Rex Ryan for three seasons, from 2009-11.

■ LB Jonathan Vilma, currently on the Saints' Injured Reserve–Designated for Return list, was the 12th overall pick of the 2004 NFL Draft out of Miami by the Jets.

■ Nick Toon, the Saints' 1st-year WR, is the son of Al Toon, Jets Ring of Honor member who set the franchise single-season record with 93 receptions in 1988.

■ Geno Smith, in two starts against NFC South teams this season, is 2-0 and has completed 40 of 58 passes (69.0%) for 455 yards, 4 TDs and 1 INT for a 108.0 passer rating.

■ Jets G Willie Colon and New Orleans WR Marques Colston were teammates at Hofstra University from 2001-05 and were the last players drafted out of Hofstra in 2006.

■ DE John Abraham tied our franchise single-game record with 4 sacks, all against Saints QB Aaron Brooks in the 2001 Sunday night win in the Superdome.

■ Jets C Nick Mangold and WR Santonio Holmes and Saints S Malcolm Jenkins were all Ohio State teammates in 2005.

■ We have scored on 16 of our 17 red zone drives this season, a 94.1% success rate that is third-best in the NFL.

■ Nick Folk has converted 19 consecutive field goals, all this season, and needs to go 5-for-5 to tie Jay Feely's franchise mark of 24 straight FGs set in 2008-09.

■ Karl Dunbar, our defensive line coach, starred at LSU and played in 13 games with one start for the Saints in his first NFL season of 1993.

■ Muhammad Wilkerson's interception at Cincinnati last week was the first by a Jets defensive lineman since Shane Burton vs. Kansas City in 2001.

■ For the first time since 1991, the Jets this week are ranked No. 1 in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game. We also lead the league in yards allowed per carry.

■ Al Toon had a career-high 3 touchdown receptions in our 28-23 win over New Orleans in the Meadowlands in 1986.

■ Bobby Howfield's 6th field goal of the game, a walkoff 42-yarder, lifted us over the Saints, 18-17, at Shea Stadium in the teams' first meeting on Dec. 3, 1972.