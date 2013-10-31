Jets-Saints: Gameday Facts and Connections

Oct 31, 2013
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

Did you know these facts and connections for our fifth home game of the season against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at MetLife Stadium?

■ We trail the Saints all-time, 6-5, with our last win in the series coming by 16-9 in 2001 in the Louisiana Superdome and our last home win coming by 28-23 in 1986.

■ Jets head coach Rex Ryan and his twin brother Rob, the Saints defensive coordinator, have met four times as pro coaches, with Rex's teams leading Rob's teams, 4-0.

■ Jets RB Chris Ivory, who rushed for 104 yards on 34 carries vs. New England, had three 100-yard games as a Saints RB from 2010-12.

■ DE Muhammad Wilkerson has a team-leading 7 sacks this season, 11 sacks in his last 15 games, and 7 sacks in his last 6 home games.

■ New Orleans WRs coach Henry Ellard was our wide receivers coach under Rex Ryan for three seasons, from 2009-11.

■ LB Jonathan Vilma, currently on the Saints' Injured Reserve–Designated for Return list, was the 12th overall pick of the 2004 NFL Draft out of Miami by the Jets.

■ Nick Toon, the Saints' 1st-year WR, is the son of Al Toon, Jets Ring of Honor member who set the franchise single-season record with 93 receptions in 1988.

■ Geno Smith, in two starts against NFC South teams this season, is 2-0 and has completed 40 of 58 passes (69.0%) for 455 yards, 4 TDs and 1 INT for a 108.0 passer rating.

■ Jets G Willie Colon and New Orleans WR Marques Colston were teammates at Hofstra University from 2001-05 and were the last players drafted out of Hofstra in 2006.

■ DE John Abraham tied our franchise single-game record with 4 sacks, all against Saints QB Aaron Brooks in the 2001 Sunday night win in the Superdome.

■ Jets C Nick Mangold and WR Santonio Holmes and Saints S Malcolm Jenkins were all Ohio State teammates in 2005.

■ We have scored on 16 of our 17 red zone drives this season, a 94.1% success rate that is third-best in the NFL.

■ Nick Folk has converted 19 consecutive field goals, all this season, and needs to go 5-for-5 to tie Jay Feely's franchise mark of 24 straight FGs set in 2008-09.

■ Karl Dunbar, our defensive line coach, starred at LSU and played in 13 games with one start for the Saints in his first NFL season of 1993.

■ Muhammad Wilkerson's interception at Cincinnati last week was the first by a Jets defensive lineman since Shane Burton vs. Kansas City in 2001.

■ For the first time since 1991, the Jets this week are ranked No. 1 in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game. We also lead the league in yards allowed per carry.

■ Al Toon had a career-high 3 touchdown receptions in our 28-23 win over New Orleans in the Meadowlands in 1986.

■ Bobby Howfield's 6th field goal of the game, a walkoff 42-yarder, lifted us over the Saints, 18-17, at Shea Stadium in the teams' first meeting on Dec. 3, 1972.

■ Left tackle D'Brickashaw Ferguson has started 120 consecutive regular-season games, the most among all active NFL offensive linemen.

Advertising