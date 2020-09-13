Jets' Marcus Maye: We Need to Come Out Hot

Maye's first career sack came on Buffalo's first possession of the second half as the Jets' defense bore down and made some plays. On the play, Maye and Brian Poole dashed off the edges to put on the pressure, and Allen never saw Maye coming.

In a more active role closer to the line of scrimmage, Maye was critical, in a self-effacing way, of his own play at times in the game.

"I missed a couple of plays I should have made," he said. "You gotta learn. I've got to continue to make plays and continue to lead the guys. With Allen, you just got to contain him. That's it. You've got to be disciplined and get him down when we get to him."

In the first half, as Buffalo built a 21-3 lead, Maye said the defense was guilty of allowing Allen to extend plays "with his legs."

"We were letting him extend plays," he said. "Other than that in the second half we came out and got off the field [after his sack of Allen]. It wasn't necessarily what they did. It was all us."