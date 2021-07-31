Jets S Marcus Maye: 'I'm Here to Play Football...and Let My Play Do the Talking'

But he also made clear that he's here at training camp to continue his streak of highly productive pro seasons, less than eight months after he was named the Curtis Martin Team MVP in a vote by his teammates late last season.

"I'm here to play football. That's what I was brought here to do," Maye said. "I've always had the same approach — go out and be the best I can be. I'm not here to prove anybody right or wrong. I'm here to prove myself right, put in the work and let my play do the talking."

Maye knows several outcomes beckon to him down the road. He could be traded, or could even ask for a trade, as did his close friend Jamal Adams, who was sent to Seattle for three high draft choices about a year and a week ago. He could be tagged again next March. But of both those prospects, he said, "When we get to that point, then we'll see."

But a third option is to sign that long-term deal with the Jets next offseason. Maye said back in January that's what he'd prefer, and when asked Saturday if he still wants to wear the green and white long-term, his message remained the same.