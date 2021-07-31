Jets S Marcus Maye: 'I'm Here to Play Football...and Let My Play Do the Talking'

Franchise-Tagged Team MVP Says He'd Still 'Love to Be Here' Long-Term with the Green & White

Jul 31, 2021 at 03:32 PM
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

Safety Marcus Maye said he's enjoying his time in his fifth summer as a member of the New York Jets.

There's new head coach Robert Saleh, of whom Maye says: "I love him. So far so good. He's been helping me a lot, getting me used to different things because a lot of things are new. We've had our small talks on the side, he's coaching me up. I have no issues at all."

Then there's the new defensive scheme itself: "It's been great, a great scheme. I just kind of find where I belong. I'm sure the coaches will do a great job and put me in the places they need me in."

And a new probable starting teammate alongside Maye in the Jets' deep middle in veteran Lamarcus Joyner: "We're a new unit, me and Lamarcus. Communications are big right now. The faster we can get on the same page, the better we'll be. I feel like we've been doing a great job so far. He's played a lot of ball in this league."

Of course, Maye's enjoyment would be even higher now if he had signed a new contract with the Jets. But he received the team's franchise tag in March, and his representatives couldn't strike an agreement with general manager Joe Douglas and his front-office team before the July 15 deadline for signing long-term deals. So Maye is playing this season under the terms of the tag, and he told reporters Saturday, in his first remarks on the stalled talks, "I wasn't happy, I wasn't satisfied."

But he also made clear that he's here at training camp to continue his streak of highly productive pro seasons, less than eight months after he was named the Curtis Martin Team MVP in a vote by his teammates late last season.

"I'm here to play football. That's what I was brought here to do," Maye said. "I've always had the same approach — go out and be the best I can be. I'm not here to prove anybody right or wrong. I'm here to prove myself right, put in the work and let my play do the talking."

Maye knows several outcomes beckon to him down the road. He could be traded, or could even ask for a trade, as did his close friend Jamal Adams, who was sent to Seattle for three high draft choices about a year and a week ago. He could be tagged again next March. But of both those prospects, he said, "When we get to that point, then we'll see."

But a third option is to sign that long-term deal with the Jets next offseason. Maye said back in January that's what he'd prefer, and when asked Saturday if he still wants to wear the green and white long-term, his message remained the same.

"Yeah, wherever I'm welcomed," he said. "I was drafted here. I'd love to be here."

Gallery | Top Photos from the First Open Training Camp Practice

See the Best Images from Saturday's Practice at Jets Training Camp with Fans

Carl Lawson & Mekhi Becton
1 / 27

Carl Lawson & Mekhi Becton

E_SZ2_2049
2 / 27
Jamison Crowder
3 / 27

Jamison Crowder

E_SZ2_1132
4 / 27
Mekhi Becton
5 / 27

Mekhi Becton

Marcus Maye & Robert Saleh
6 / 27

Marcus Maye & Robert Saleh

Elijah Moore
7 / 27

Elijah Moore

Elijah Moore
8 / 27

Elijah Moore

Zach Wilson
9 / 27

Zach Wilson

Corey Davis & Zach Wilson
10 / 27

Corey Davis & Zach Wilson

Denzel Mims
11 / 27

Denzel Mims

Mike White & Corey Davis
12 / 27

Mike White & Corey Davis

Isaiah Dunn & Javelin Guidry
13 / 27

Isaiah Dunn & Javelin Guidry

Brandin Echols
14 / 27

Brandin Echols

D.J. Montgomery & Brandin Echols
15 / 27

D.J. Montgomery & Brandin Echols

Robert Saleh
16 / 27

Robert Saleh

E_SZ2_2092
17 / 27
E_SZ2_1336
18 / 27
E_SZ2_1047
19 / 27
Cam Clark
20 / 27

Cam Clark

Robert Saleh & Joe Douglas
21 / 27

Robert Saleh & Joe Douglas

James Morgan
22 / 27

James Morgan

Robert Saleh & Jeff Ulbrich
23 / 27

Robert Saleh & Jeff Ulbrich

Robert Saleh
24 / 27

Robert Saleh

Miles Austin & Elijah Moore
25 / 27

Miles Austin & Elijah Moore

Zach Wilson
26 / 27

Zach Wilson

E_SZ2_2104
27 / 27
