Jets S Jordan Whitehead Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Jets S Jordan Whitehead Jordan Whitehead has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the team's 22-16 OT victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1.

Whitehead had 3 interceptions, 2 tackles and 3 pass defenses in the Green & White's come-from-behind triumph at MetLife Stadium Monday. Whitehead became the first Jet to have three INTs in a game since Hall of Fame defensive back Ty Law in 2005 against Buffalo and the first Jets' safety to achieve that feat since Erik McMillan dis so against Miami in 1988.

"He was outstanding. He's been outstanding," HC Robert Saleh said. "He was four dropped interceptions away from having an All-Pro year last year. He caught 'em all today, he's got great instincts in the box, and his range is better this year, his ability to get from red line to red line. We have great confidence in him. He's an outstanding safety and he has been."