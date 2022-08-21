Jets S Jason Pinnock: 'I Like Being Uncomfortable Because You Learn a Lot'

Ever since Jason Pinnock was 7 years old, he begged his football coaches to let him play cornerback because he wanted to be like legendary Jets CB Darrelle Revis he told reporters on Saturday.

So last season , when the Jets needed Pinnock to switch to safety halfway through the season, he was unhappy initially.

"At first I was saying 'man, why is this happening to me?' " Pinnock said. "Then I took what I learned from corner and knowing what's happening outside of me makes everything easier to learn for safety. Learning those interior pieces, my pops played d-line, so I lived in that world. Backer was the last thing for me to learn. Now I know everything that's happening around me and it helped me out way more than I thought."

Last season Pinnock made the transition from cornerback to safety and started at the position for the first time in Week 16. Even though he only trained at the position for a month, he earned a Pro Football Focus rating of the fourth-best safety in the NFL in the final three weeks of the 2021 season. While Pinnock said he's much more comfortable at the position now that he has had a whole offseason to train at safety, he said the biggest difference is the mindset.