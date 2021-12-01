Jets S Elijah Riley: Hometown Fan, Army Product, Competitor and Now Starter

"Elijah's a very intelligent young man," head coach Robert Saleh said, adding that he's been a "ball magnet" in practice. "He sees the game very well. He's a student of the game, constantly studying. He's a phenomenal communicator, presnap and postsnap. He's got tremendous eye discipline. And when he triggers, it is like a bat out of hell."

Just the play counts tell us something: Riley had four defensive snaps in 1½ seasons with the Eagles and 109 D-snaps in two games with the Jets. He's totaled 11 tackles in those two games along with a tackle for loss at Houston. And while this isn't a perfect picture of safety play, the Jets allowed 27 pass plays of 25-plus yards in the first nine games and three 25-plus passes in the last two.

Riley said some of his quick study traits come from his college days, four seasons and 44 games for the Black Knights of the Hudson.

"The institution prepares you to be the best version of yourself in all capacities — academically, militarily, as a leader, and athletically. Everybody is expected to be some semblance of an athlete. They throw all types of challenges at you from day zero. You've got to be able to react to situations you don't expect. It was a long four years, but I'd do it all over again."

Now he's getting to do it for the league that pays, and he's also getting to do it for one of his childhood teams. He was born in Port Jefferson on Long Island and attended Newfield HS near Ithaca, NY.