Jets S Ashtyn Davis: 'I'm Just Happy I'm Healthy'

He was selected No. 68 overall in the 2020 NFL draft with a pick the Jets acquired from the Giants in the trade of Leonard Williams. Mel Kiper of ESPN had rated Davis the third-best safety in the draft.

After sustaining that foot injury in 2020, which required surgery, Davis was placed on Injured Reserve and landed on the PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) list for the entire preseason, then back on IR this past September -- which meant he had to sit out the Jets' first three games. He only took 38% of the defensive snaps in the OT win over Tennessee, sharing time with Adrian Colbert and Jarrod Wilson, who are no longer with the team. Later in the season, Davis teamed with hard-hitting rookie Elijah Riley to help stabilize the position.

"We are all meshing together really well," Davis said. "I'm excited for next year. The more we learn and the more we get comfortable I think we will do great things. I cannot wait.

"With me just going into the offseason healthy I'll be able to take my lumps in OTAs and keep leaning going into the season with my best foot forward. I know I need to work on my tackling, getting the scheme down. I think I have a good understanding now."

Davis, 25, finished the season tied with Echols, each with two interceptions. He said, however, that one of his biggest thrills of the season was watching Echols, the rookie from Kentucky, return an interception for a TD at Miami.