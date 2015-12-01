Jets' Rush Defense Record: 8 Things to Know

It used to be a big deal when a team set a record for fewest rushing yards allowed in a game. It hearkened back to the hardscrabble, cloud-of-dust days of the sport. No longer, now that the passing game is king in the NFL.

But coaches and players alike still tout the importance of the run game, and run defense, in winning football. Unless they're kidding us all, it does matter that the Jets, whatever the reasons, held the Dolphins to a franchise-record 12 rushing yards in their 38-20 win Sunday.

"Twelve yards says we were able to stop the run and we were effective as a defense," LB Demario Davis said. "That's a big thing for us every week, to be able to stop the run. We were able to do it, and the scoreboard kind of showed it, too."

In honor of days gone by and big games ahead, here are eight things to know about the Green & White's defensive rushing record:

1. The History

The Jets set a high bar in this record entry early on, holding the Raiders to 17 yards on 17 carries at Shea Stadium in a 35-13 Saturday night win in 1964. Twenty-two-years later, another era of defense limited the Patriots to 17 yards on 10 carries in a 31-24 conquest at old Sullivan Stadium in 1986. The record wasn't threatened for another 29 years.

2. All of a Sudden...