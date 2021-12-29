Jets RT Morgan Moses' Take on Zach Wilson: He Demands Greatness

Smith and Cousins were two of the veteran field generals that Moses was around while calling FedEx Field his home stadium. He's also been around more greatness in a QB many have labeled the GOAT. He never played on the same team with Tom Brady, but he played against Brady and the Buccaneers in the first week of last season's playoffs and he'll be going up against him again on Sunday when TB and TB visit MLS to play the NYJ.

"You know who Tom Brady is. He's a walk-in Hall of Famer. He's still having a hell of a career," Moses said about whether Brady and his offense puts pressure on opposing offenses to try to keep up with the Bucs. "But I think when you worry about other people and what they're doing, that's when you slow down and you miss your opportunity.

"We don't have to change the game plan and look different because we're going against Tom Brady. We just have to stick to our guns and play the game we know we can play."

Some of the games the Jets have played in year one of the Robert Saleh/Zach Wilson/Morgan Moses era have been rewarding. There were the surprising home wins over first-place playoff contenders Cincinnati and Tennessee. The victories at Houston and last week over Jacksonville perhaps showed that the Jets are ahead of some NFL teams in their rebuilding process. As Moses said of the Jags win, "not perfect, but it was a good performance."

A stunning victory or two as they close the season against Tampa Bay and at Buffalo would give the Jets and their fans that proverbial springboard into the offseason. But will Moses be a part of that leap toward the 2022 season?

"This organization has been amazing, from the custodians downstairs to everything about it," he said. "Everybody's working for one thing and that's to be great, showcase everything you can every Sunday, put the best 53 guys on the field, 11 on each side, 11 on special teams, and go out and try to play winning football. I don't know if my future is here or somewhere else, but I know I have a lot of football left to play.