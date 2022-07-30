Jets Rookie WR Garrett Wilson: 'I Want to Catch Everything Thrown My Way'

The pass-catching Wilson has turned a few heads during the first week of training camp at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. He is extremely versatile and gives offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur several options along with the Jets' veteran receivers like Corey Davis and Braxton Berrios, and the "young veterans" like Elijah Moore, Denzel Mims and Jeff Smith.

"It's a young group," head coach Robert Saleh said on Saturday. "But at the same time, what is going to be fun is watching this group gel and create its own identity. Obviously, we have some good, young players and they're all going to grow together."

Wilson was a three-sport star at Lake Travis (TX) High School who turned down a basketball scholarship offer to return to his home state of Ohio and play for the Buckeyes. Last season, his third at Ohio State, he had 70 receptions for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns. He's got 4.38-second speed in the 40, strong hands and runs precise routes.

But what stood out in college and during the past week of training camp is Wilson's ability to adjust his body, make the catch and then, literally, hit the ground running. During practice on Saturday, he failed to hold onto a high pass thrown by Wilson, a missed play that dogged him even as he spoke to reporters. The effort highlighted Wilson's unique athleticism as he soared into the air to get two hands on the ball.

"I feel a big part of my game is that I want to catch everything thrown my way," he said. "Any receiver, you get the ball thrown at you — you want to make every play. That's a huge part of my game. I put a lot of emphasis on winning 50/50 balls. I'm working on that. I don't want to beat myself up too hard. I know what I'm capable of and every time Zach trusts me to make a play, I have to make it because you don't know when's the next time they're coming back to you. I'm hard on myself. I don't need a coach to tell me."

Wilson's superpower, if you will, is his ability to use his speed and body control to help make LaFleur's sophisticated and varied playbook come alive. He fits the offense. The offense fits him.