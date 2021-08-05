Jets Rookie RB Michael Carter: 'Now I Get to Major in Football'

The Jets currently have six running backs on the roster, none with more experience than Tevin Coleman, especially in LaFleur's offense. He has rushed for 2,937 yards and 24 TDs in his six-year career. Otherwise, the options are second-year man La'Mical Perine; Ty Johnson, who rambled for 254 yards in the 2020 season; Josh Adams, who had a 5.4 yards a carry average last season; and Austin Walter, who was with the 49ers last season.

"It's an unknown group in that people look at the names and assume there's not much there,'' Saleh said after practice Wednesday. "They all have a dynamic trait to them that can be pretty good in the system and the way the zone scheme works. We're excited about this group.''

After starting as a freshman in high school and in college, Carter said that he has seldom had a mentor, or as he put it "a big bro," to offer advice and counsel as he navigated his way up the football food chain.

"I never had a big bro that way, and Tev understands this league, he understands where I'm at right now where I'm coming from," Carter said. "Sometimes you don't want to ask a coach a question, so I ask Tev because he's been in the game, he's been in my shoes, he's been in two Super Bowls. That's a lot of experience, so I pick his brain."

Carter is part of an impressive rookie class, which has shown promise, enthusiasm and a competitive spirit, with still a month to go before the start of the regular season, at Carolina on Sept. 12. He said that the rookies, the Group of Seven, have big dreams.