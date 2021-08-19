Jets' Robert Saleh, Packers' Matt LaFleur Have Quickly Become Great NFL Frenemies

That, of course, could be a double shot, at Saleh as well as at Matt's kid brother Mike, who's the Jets' first-year offensive coordinator and worked alongside Saleh, then the defensive coordinator, for four years with the 49ers.

All in the family indeed.

"I'm really excited for Matt," Saleh said before Thursday's practice kicked off. "Obviously, I mess with him all the time. I know I'm older and I've technically been in the league longer. But he's the one that's 26-6, not me.

"I think it's pretty surreal, especially when his mom and dad came out on the field and his kids, and just remembering when we were raiding the refrigerator and all that stuff. It seems like yesterday."

This week, it's not about yesterday but about today and tomorrow. Saleh and the LaFleurs and the Jets and the Packers aren't these two practices and preseason game like Happy Days.

"The biggest thing we're trying to accomplish through this preseason is to make sure we're game-ready, four quarters of game-ready, by the time Week 1 comes around," Saleh said. "Having today's practice and trying to evolve to that is all part of the process."

But the Jets coach admits he'll steal a few pointers from his old roommate and great friend if he can.