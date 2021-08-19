Jets' Robert Saleh, Packers' Matt LaFleur Have Quickly Become Great NFL Frenemies

The 2 Coaches Remain Fast Friends Even While They Are Competing at Joint Practices This Week

Aug 19, 2021 at 01:40 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_SZ2_4647-lafleur-thumb

Robert Saleh is still new to the NFL head-coaching game, but the Jets boss already knows a little bit about how the league rolls. Which is why he's happy to have his and the Green & White's first joint training camp practices this week with the Green Bay Packers.

"There's always that paranoia that your practice tape is going to get out there," Saleh said before Wednesday's practice. "I think our staffs can trust one another. All coordinators have pretty deep relationships, we've got relationships with the position coaches. There's a trust that what happens in this practice will stay in this practice."

One reason for that trust is the relationship between Saleh and Matt LaFleur, Green Bay's third-year head coach. This chapter in the Saleh saga has been developing for a while now, how the two were grad assistants together at Central Michigan and were groomsmen in each other's weddings.

They even fire friendly shots across each other's bow, as recently as the days leading up to these practices. As Matt said about Jets first-round rookie QB Zach Wilson, "Certainly he has a lot of talent. ... He's got to make sure he gets the proper coaching up there. That's the one thing I question."

That, of course, could be a double shot, at Saleh as well as at Matt's kid brother Mike, who's the Jets' first-year offensive coordinator and worked alongside Saleh, then the defensive coordinator, for four years with the 49ers.

All in the family indeed.

"I'm really excited for Matt," Saleh said before Thursday's practice kicked off. "Obviously, I mess with him all the time. I know I'm older and I've technically been in the league longer. But he's the one that's 26-6, not me.

"I think it's pretty surreal, especially when his mom and dad came out on the field and his kids, and just remembering when we were raiding the refrigerator and all that stuff. It seems like yesterday."

This week, it's not about yesterday but about today and tomorrow. Saleh and the LaFleurs and the Jets and the Packers aren't these two practices and preseason game like Happy Days.

"The biggest thing we're trying to accomplish through this preseason is to make sure we're game-ready, four quarters of game-ready, by the time Week 1 comes around," Saleh said. "Having today's practice and trying to evolve to that is all part of the process."

But the Jets coach admits he'll steal a few pointers from his old roommate and great friend if he can.

"There's always a lot to learn off of Matt. He's extremely detailed," Saleh said. "You can see all of that on display, especially just talking to him, going through this and collaborating, just how detailed and precise he is with exactly what he wants, just having conversations with him on a daily basis. There's a reason he's in this job and there's a reason why his team's having success. And he has a lot to do with that."

Gallery | Best Images from Joint Practice No. 2 with the Packers

See the Top Photos from Green Bay During the Final Joint Practice with the Packers

Ronnie Blair
1 / 47

Ronnie Blair

Jarrad Davis
2 / 47

Jarrad Davis

Chris Herndon
3 / 47

Chris Herndon

James Morgan
4 / 47

James Morgan

Denzel Mims
5 / 47

Denzel Mims

E_SA106177
6 / 47
E_SA106098
7 / 47
E_SA106102
8 / 47
E_SZP_2961
9 / 47
Robert Saleh & Dan Feeney
10 / 47

Robert Saleh & Dan Feeney

Robert Saleh
11 / 47

Robert Saleh

Jarrad Davis, C.J. Mosley & Bryce Huff
12 / 47

Jarrad Davis, C.J. Mosley & Bryce Huff

Brandin Echols
13 / 47

Brandin Echols

E_SZ1_0847
14 / 47
Marcus Maye & Jarrad Davis
15 / 47

Marcus Maye & Jarrad Davis

Blake Cashman
16 / 47

Blake Cashman

Jarrad Davis
17 / 47

Jarrad Davis

Sharrod Neasman
18 / 47

Sharrod Neasman

Carl Lawson
19 / 47

Carl Lawson

John Franklin-Myers
20 / 47

John Franklin-Myers

Robert Saleh & Matt LaFleur
21 / 47

Robert Saleh & Matt LaFleur

Carl Lawson
22 / 47

Carl Lawson

John Franklin-Myers
23 / 47

John Franklin-Myers

James Morgan, Zach Wilson & Aaron Rodgers
24 / 47

James Morgan, Zach Wilson & Aaron Rodgers

Zach Wilson
25 / 47

Zach Wilson

Michael Carter
26 / 47

Michael Carter

La'Mical Perine
27 / 47

La'Mical Perine

Zach Wilson
28 / 47

Zach Wilson

D.J. Montgomery
29 / 47

D.J. Montgomery

Corey Davis
30 / 47

Corey Davis

Corey Davis & Braxton Berrios
31 / 47

Corey Davis & Braxton Berrios

E_SNYL2996
32 / 47
E_SZ2_0851
33 / 47
Mekhi Becton
34 / 47

Mekhi Becton

La'Mical Perine
35 / 47

La'Mical Perine

Zach Wilson
36 / 47

Zach Wilson

Jimmy Murray
37 / 47

Jimmy Murray

Josh Adams
38 / 47

Josh Adams

Josh Adams
39 / 47

Josh Adams

Morgan Moses
40 / 47

Morgan Moses

E_SZ2_0006
41 / 47
E_SNYL3039
42 / 47
Michael Carter & Aaron Rodgers
43 / 47

Michael Carter & Aaron Rodgers

E_SNYL3391
44 / 47
E_SNYL3698
45 / 47
E_SNYL3789
46 / 47
E_SNYL3640
47 / 47
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Jets DE Carl Lawson Will Miss Season with Ruptured Achilles 

S Zane Lewis Will Also Miss the 2021 Season with Knee Injury
news

Jets Joint Practice Report | Carl Lawson Exits Practice Early with Ruptured Achilles Tendon

Zach Wilson Leads 2-Minute Score; Sharrod Neasman Picks Off Packers' Aaron Rodgers
news

Jets Offense Has Hurdles to Clear but OC Mike LaFleur Remains Positive

He Notes Pass Blocking Has Struggled Recently Yet Saw Good Command from His QBs in Preseason Opener
news

Jets Training Camp Daily (8/19) | Highlights, Photos, Stories, Interviews & More from Joint Practice No. 2 in Green Bay

See All of the Content from Thursday at the Joint Practice with the Packers
news

Jets-Packers Joint Practice Highlights (8/19) | Zach Wilson Goes Deep to Braxton Berrios, Corey Davis TD, Jets D Picks Off Aaron Rodgers & More

See Some of the Top Plays from Thursday's Joint Practice in Green Bay
news

Marcus Maye: Jets Are Practicing Against 'Best of the Best'

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: Jets Defense Was "Anything But Vanilla"
news

Ways to Watch & Listen | Jets at Packers Preseason Game

See All of the Broadcast and Stream Info for Saturday's Game at Lambeau Field
news

Connor McGovern on Zach Wilson: 'I Can See the Growth Everyday'

Jets' Veteran Center Building a Strong Bond With Team's Rookie QB
news

Where Are They Now: John Hall

Catch Up with the Former Jets Kicker from Wisconsin
news

Jets Joint Practice Report | 'Great Challenge' Begins Against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers

All of the Latest News on Day 1 of Joint Practices in Green Bay
news

Zach Wilson & Aaron Rodgers Rub Elbows, Throw Passes at Jets-Packers Practice

Rookie QB Most Impressed by How His 'Cool & Calm' Football Role Model Ran Green Bay's Offense in 2-Minute Work
Advertising