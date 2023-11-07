Robert Saleh on Offense's Woes: It Was Collective All the Way

Speaking about Wilson's play, Saleh said: "There's some good, some bad that he can build off of. Some things he still needs to get rid of whether it's understanding when enough is enough. Understanding what defenses are giving you and just being a little bit quicker and saying no to things, if you will. I thought overall he was distributing the ball and as I said, we were moving it at the time. Always presence in the pocket for every quarterback in football can always be a little bit better, but like I said, he could be a lot better. It's lazy to just put it all on him. I think like I said, it was a very, it was collective all the way across the board.

"It'd be one thing if it was just him, right? It is the easy thing to do. He's the most, him and the play-caller are the two most visible things. So, when things aren't good, it's easy to blame them, right? It's easy to blame the people who are most visible to the camera."

The Jets' defense, after strong performances against Josh Allen, Pat Mahomes, Russell Wilson and Jalen Hurts, again clamped down on an elite NFL QB, holding Justin Herbert to 16-of-30 passing for a subpar 136 yards and no touchdowns.

"That was a damn good offense that I felt like we were able to keep in check," Saleh said. "It was unfortunate, I felt like there were about five turnover-worthy plays that we could have taken advantage of and not one bounce went our way, usually you get two of them, but we weren't able to get any. I am really excited about how the defense is playing, as I said, it is at a championship level."

And finally, there is that word that's unfamiliar to some -- fortnight, meaning two weeks -- that was thrust into the media slipstream on Tuesday when QB Aaron Rodgers sat for his weekly spot on "The Pat McAfee Show." Rodgers described his rehab process as happening in periods of fortnights. Saleh said he loves it.