Jets Rip Past Patriots in OT: 11 Observations

Seconds after that catch over CB Malcolm Butler, the Ravens' 20-17 home win over the Steelers was in the books and the Jets, at 10-5 and with their fifth straight victory, returned their playoff destiny to their own hands.

"That's all you can ask for," said head coach Todd Bowles, who's presided over the Jets' first five-game win streak and first 10-win season since 2010. "Three of the last four weeks, we've been fighting and winning these types of games, so it helps out to win one against a quality team at our place."

Here are 11 observations about this heartpumping, satisfying Jets win over the now 11-3 Patriots:

1. Gronk Watch

The Jets defense kept the New England offense under wraps for a while, but you knew Tom Brady would find Rob Gronkowski sooner or later, and he did with Gronk, split wide and covered by CB Antonio Cromartie, making a juggling 30-yard catch that kept the Pats moving to Stephen Gostkowski's tying 35-yard field goal with 8:46 left in the first half. Gronkowski rose up a few times more, especially late in the game.

2. Fitz Long

OC Chan Gailey and Fitzpatrick tried several times to get a big downfield chunk of yardage with a longball against the Patriots' banged-up secondary. Each time the throw was just a little too long. But the effect may have been worth it as Chris Ivory (knee), Bilal Powell and Stevan Ridley combined for 93 first-half rush yards and the Jets held the first-half yardage edge, 193-113.

3. Brandon Watch, Part I