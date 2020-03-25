Jets Reset: Roster Reaches 75 with Official & Reported Signings

After a little more than a week of the NFL's unrestricted free agency signing period, the Jets' roster has undergone a number of changes, some subtle, some obvious.
And O stands not just for Obvious but for O-line, which has already undergone a major facelift and may be in store for more in the upcoming month leading all the way to the late-April draft Las Vegas.
General manager Joe Douglas and the Jets front office have reportedly signed four new players, all of them mature, experienced NFLers, in tackle George Fant and interior linemen Connor McGovern, Greg Van Roten and Josh Andrews. The Jets have also shed several names from last year's roster in losing Brandon Shell (to Seattle), Brent Qvale (to Houston) and Tom Compton (to San Francisco). Meanwhile, T Kelvin Beachum and C Ryan Kalil remain unsigned UFAs.
Cornerback is undergoing a similar reworking as two starters from the previous two seasons, Trumaine Johnson and Darryl Roberts, have been released while Maurice Canady has signed with Dallas. On the other hand, Douglas and his staff have retained the services of nickel Brian Poole and handyman Arthur Maulet and signed Pierre Desir after his release by Indianapolis.
Wide receiver also had a major exchange of speed merchants as Robby Anderson decided to sign with Carolina and former Tampa Bay blazer Beshad Perriman was reported to have come aboard as a UFA.
Work appears to remain at tackle, corner and WR, as well as in the quest for the elusive multiyear edge rusher, in signing a veteran backup for QB Sam Darnold, in filling in behind RB Le'Veon Bell, and in signing/drafting a new punter if Lachlan Edwards isn't re-signed. Positions that appear well-stocked are the interior OL, DL and LB except for edge, and safety.
But everything on the Green & White roster and in fact in the NFL is subject to change, at this time of year and at any time.
Here is a reset of the Jets' active roster, currently at 75 players, which includes all players who have re-signed and those who were reported to have signed with the team during the UFA period:
QUARTERBACKS (2)
Jets Holdover: Sam Darnold
Reserve/Future Signing: Mike White
Free Agent Jets: Trevor Siemian, David Fales
RUNNING BACKS (5)
Jets Holdovers: Le'Veon Bell, Trenton Cannon, Josh Adams, Kenneth Dixon, Jalin Moore
Free Agent Jets: Bilal Powell, Ty Montgomery
WIDE RECEIVERS (11)
Jets Holdovers: Jamison Crowder, Braxton Berrios, Vyncint Smith, Josh Bellamy, Josh Malone, Jeff Smith, Quincy Enunwa
Recently Signed UFA: Breshad Perriman (reportedly signed from TB)
Reserve/Future/FA Signings: Jehu Chesson, Josh Doctson, Keon Hatcher
Free Agent Jets: Ty Montgomery, Demaryius Thomas
Departed: Robby Anderson (signed by CAR)
TIGHT ENDS (5)
Jets Holdovers: Chris Herndon, Ryan Griffin, Daniel Brown (reportedly re-signed), Trevon Wesco, Ross Travis
TACKLES (4)
Jets Holdovers: Chuma Edoga, Ben Braden
Recently Signed UFA: George Fant (reportedly signed from SEA)
First-Year Jet: Corbin Kaufusi
Free Agent Jet: Kelvin Beachum
Departed: Brandon Shell (signed by SEA), Brent Qvale (signed by HOU)
GUARDS (6)
Jets Holdovers: Brian Winters, Alex Lewis (reportedly re-signed), Conor McDermott
Recently Signed UFAs: Greg Van Roten (reportedly signed from CAR), Josh Andrews (reportedly signed from IND)
First-Year Jet: Brian Lundblade
Departed: Tom Compton (signed by SF)
CENTERS (4)
Jets Holdover: Jonotthan Harrison
Recently Signed UFA: Connor McGovern (reportedly signed from DEN)
Exclusive Rights FA: Leo Koloamatangi
Reserve/Future Signing: Jimmy Murray
Free Agent Jet: Ryan Kalil
DEFENSIVE LINE (8)
Jets Holdovers: Henry Anderson, Steve McLendon, Quinnen Williams, Kyle Phillips, Nathan Shepherd, Folorunso Fatukasi, Jordan Willis
Reserve/Future Signing: Bronson Kaufusi
LINEBACKERS (14)
Jets Holdovers: C.J. Mosley, Jordan Jenkins (reportedly re-signed), James Burgess (reportedly re-signed), Neville Hewitt (re-signed), Blake Cashman, Tarell Basham, B.J. Bello, Harvey Langi, Avery Williamson, John Franklin-Myers
Exclusive Rights FA: Frankie Luvu
Recently Signed UFA: Patrick Onwuasor (reportedly signed from BAL)
Reserve/Future Signings: Ahmad Gooden, Wyatt Ray
Free Agent Jets: Albert McClellan, Paul Worrilow
Departed: Brandon Copeland (signed by NE)
CORNERBACKS (6)
Jets Holdovers: Brian Poole (re-signed), Arthur Maulet (reportedly re-signed), Nate Hairston, Bless Austin, Kyron Brown
Recently Signed FA: Pierre Desir (reportedly signed from MIN)
Departed: Maurice Canady (signed by DAL), Trumaine Johnson (released), Darryl Roberts (released)
SAFETIES (6)
Jets Holdovers: Jamal Adams, Marcus Maye, Matthias Farley, Bennett Jackson (re-signed)
Recently Signed UFA: Marqui Christian (reportedly signed from L.A. Rams)
First-Year Jet: Anthony Cioffi
Free Agent Jet: Rontez Miles
SPECIALISTS (4)
Jets Holdovers: K Sam Ficken, LS Thomas Hennessy
Reserve/Future/FA Signings: K Brett Maher, P Ian Berryman
Free Agent Jet: P Lachlan Edwards