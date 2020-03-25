Jets Reset: Roster Reaches 75 with Official & Reported Signings

After a little more than a week of the NFL's unrestricted free agency signing period, the Jets' roster has undergone a number of changes, some subtle, some obvious.

And O stands not just for Obvious but for O-line, which has already undergone a major facelift and may be in store for more in the upcoming month leading all the way to the late-April draft Las Vegas.

General manager Joe Douglas and the Jets front office have reportedly signed four new players, all of them mature, experienced NFLers, in tackle George Fant and interior linemen Connor McGovern, Greg Van Roten and Josh Andrews. The Jets have also shed several names from last year's roster in losing Brandon Shell (to Seattle), Brent Qvale (to Houston) and Tom Compton (to San Francisco). Meanwhile, T Kelvin Beachum and C Ryan Kalil remain unsigned UFAs.

Cornerback is undergoing a similar reworking as two starters from the previous two seasons, Trumaine Johnson and Darryl Roberts, have been released while Maurice Canady has signed with Dallas. On the other hand, Douglas and his staff have retained the services of nickel Brian Poole and handyman Arthur Maulet and signed Pierre Desir after his release by Indianapolis.