Jets Representatives on the Black History Month Calendar

The Jets Running Back with the Most Chunk Plays

Before some of the Jets' running back greats did things, Freeman McNeil did them first. McNeil, the Jets' third overall pick in the 1981 draft out of UCLA, was the first back to rush for 6,000, 7,000 and 8,000 yards in his Green & White career, and the first to get to 10,000 scrimmage yards. He was the first back to run for 200 yards in a game, at Cincinnati in the 1982 playoffs, and the only RB to do it before 2000. And McNeil today still tops all running backs in "chunk plays," defined here as rushes and receptions of 20-plus yards. Freeman had 68 chunk plays in his 10 Jets seasons, including playoffs, one more than Curtis Martin's 67 in second place.

The Jets Receiver with the Longest Pass-Catching Streak

Al Toon had a long yet still too short eight-year career as one of the best Jets wideouts of all-time. He came to the Green & White as their 1985 first-round draft pick, 10th overall, and proceeded to rack up receptions. Toon's 93 catches in 1988 were the most by a Jets receiver for 27 years, until Brandon Marshall notched his 109 catches in 2015. Toon's 517 career catches make him one of only three Jets receivers with 500 catches, along with Don Maynard and Wayne Chrebet. But perhaps most impressive was that, after taking his first six games as a pro to get his feet beneath him, Toon then went the rest of his career, 101 consecutive games, with at least one catch, the only 100-game streak in franchise history.