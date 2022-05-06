Jets Release Updated Jersey Numbers

See All of the Numbers for the Jets Free Agents and Rookie Minicamp Numbers

May 06, 2022
Ethan Greenberg

***All Numbers Subject to Change***

The Jets have released the jersey numbers for their free-agent signings and rookie minicamp.

None of the drafted rookies will wear their college numbers at rookie minicamp. CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, who wore No. 1 and No. 12 at Cincinnati, will wear No. 20. Garrett Wilson will wear No. 17 after wearing No. 5 at Ohio State. Jermaine Johnson wore No. 11 in college and No. 96 at the Senior Bowl, but he will wear No. 52. RB Breece Hall's No. 28 is a retired by the Green & White (Curtis Martin) and Hall will wear No. 35. TE Jeremy Ruckert will wear No. 89 (wore No. 88 at Ohio State), OL Max Mitchell No. 61 (wore No. 74 at Louisiana) and DL Micheal Clemons No. 72 (wore No. 2 at Texas A&M).

CB D.J. Reed, who wore No. 2 and No. 29 with the Seahawks, will wear No. 1 with the Green & White. Other defensive free-agent signings who will wear new numbers in their new threads include S Jordan Whitehead (No. 6) and Marcell Harris (No. 49). DL Solomon Thomas, who wore No. 92 with the Raiders in 2021, will wear No. 94 with the Jets. It is the same number he wore with the 49ers in the first four years of his NFL career. DE Jacob Martin will wear No. 54, the same number he wore with the Texans. DL Vinny Curry will wear No. 99 again with the Jets after missing last season on the reserve/NFI list.

On offense, OL Laken Tomlinson Tomlinson will wear No. 78 with the Jets. He wore No. 75 with the 49ers, which is worn by fellow offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker. Both TEs C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin will wear the same number as their previous teams -- Uzomah (No. 87) and Conklin (No. 83). Jets TE Kenny Yeboah, who wore No. 83 last season, is now No. 88. OL Greg Senat will wear No. 64.

K Greg Zuerlein will wear No. 4.

Veterans on the Jets with new numbers are S Kai Nacua (No. 1, now No. 46) and CB Rachad Wildgoose (No. 29, now No. 31).

Here are the number changes leading up to the 2022 season. (All numbers are subject to change.)

Draft Picks (Rookie Minicamp Numbers)

Table inside Article
PlayerNumber
WR Garrett Wilson17
CB Sauce Gardner20
RB Breece Hall35
DL Jermaine Johnson52
OL Max Mitchell61
DL Micheal Clemons72
TE Jeremy Ruckert89

Undrafted Free Agents (Rookie Minicamp Numbers)

Table inside Article
PlayerNumber
WR Keshunn Abram19
S Tony Adams22
RB Zonovan Knight38
LB DQ Thomas53
WR Irvin Charles82

Free Agents

Table inside Article
PlayerNumber
CB D.J. Reed1
K Greg Zuerlein4
S Jordan Whitehead6
DB Marcell Harris49
DL Jacob Martin54
T Greg Senat64
G Laken Tomlinson78
TE Tyler Conklin83
TE C.J. Uzomah87
DL Solomon Thomas94
DL Vinny Curry99

Veterans with New Numbers

Table inside Article
PlayerNumber
CB Rachad Wildgoose31
S Kai Nacua46
TE Kenny Yeboah88

Reserve/Future Numbers

Table inside Article
PlayerNumber
WR Rodney Adams18
S Jovante Moffat38
DL Bradlee Anae50
TE Lawrence Cager81
TE Brandon Dillon86

