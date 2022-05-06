Jets Release Updated Jersey Numbers

***All Numbers Subject to Change***

The Jets have released the jersey numbers for their free-agent signings and rookie minicamp.

None of the drafted rookies will wear their college numbers at rookie minicamp. CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, who wore No. 1 and No. 12 at Cincinnati, will wear No. 20. Garrett Wilson will wear No. 17 after wearing No. 5 at Ohio State. Jermaine Johnson wore No. 11 in college and No. 96 at the Senior Bowl, but he will wear No. 52. RB Breece Hall's No. 28 is a retired by the Green & White (Curtis Martin) and Hall will wear No. 35. TE Jeremy Ruckert will wear No. 89 (wore No. 88 at Ohio State), OL Max Mitchell No. 61 (wore No. 74 at Louisiana) and DL Micheal Clemons No. 72 (wore No. 2 at Texas A&M).

CB D.J. Reed, who wore No. 2 and No. 29 with the Seahawks, will wear No. 1 with the Green & White. Other defensive free-agent signings who will wear new numbers in their new threads include S Jordan Whitehead (No. 6) and Marcell Harris (No. 49). DL Solomon Thomas, who wore No. 92 with the Raiders in 2021, will wear No. 94 with the Jets. It is the same number he wore with the 49ers in the first four years of his NFL career. DE Jacob Martin will wear No. 54, the same number he wore with the Texans. DL Vinny Curry will wear No. 99 again with the Jets after missing last season on the reserve/NFI list.

On offense, OL Laken Tomlinson Tomlinson will wear No. 78 with the Jets. He wore No. 75 with the 49ers, which is worn by fellow offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker. Both TEs C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin will wear the same number as their previous teams -- Uzomah (No. 87) and Conklin (No. 83). Jets TE Kenny Yeboah, who wore No. 83 last season, is now No. 88. OL Greg Senat will wear No. 64.

K Greg Zuerlein will wear No. 4.

Veterans on the Jets with new numbers are S Kai Nacua (No. 1, now No. 46) and CB Rachad Wildgoose (No. 29, now No. 31).