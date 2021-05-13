Jets Release Jersey Numbers for QB Zach Wilson, OL Alijah Vera-Tucker and WR Elijah Moore

The Jets released the jersey numbers for their first three draft picks -- first-round picks QB Zach Wilson and OL Alijah Vera-Tucker as well as second-round pick WR Elijah Moore.

Wilson, who wore No. 11 and No. 1 at BYU will wear No. 2 with the Jets. Both Vera-Tucker and Moore will wear their collegiate numbers -- 75 and 8, respectively.

"I'm just mixing it up, doing something new," Wilson said at rookie minicamp. "I like any single-digit number, I think they're cool. I was the second pick, so that's a good reason to switch it up. Not much reason behind it but I just think it's a cool number."