Jets Release Veteran DL Henry Anderson

Anderson Had 28 QB Hits in Three Seasons with the Jets

Mar 02, 2021 at 07:00 PM
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

The Jets have released veteran defensive lineman Henry Anderson.

Last season Anderson appeared in 16 regular-season contests for the Green & White and totaled 40 tackles. Anderson (6-6, 301)was acquired in a trade from the Colts on April 28, 2018, and played in three seasons for New York's AFC representative. He racked up 8.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss and 28 QB hits.

Anderson, 29, also became the third player in franchise history with at least one punt block, one field goal block and one extra point block.

A Stanford product, Anderson was a third-round pick of the Colts in the 2015 NFL Draft and played in 29 games with Indianapolis (19 starts) while recording 65 tackles, 3 sacks and 4 pass defenses.

