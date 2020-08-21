Jets Receivers Coaches Shawn Jefferson and Hines Ward Oversee a Work in Progress

Hogan, a 6-1, 210-pounder in his eighth NFL season who has averaged 13.3 yards on his 202 regular-season receptions, appears to have made a seamless transition and has already shown promising flashes early in training camp.

But as both Ward and Jefferson, pretty good receivers in their day, know well the rapport and connection with the signal caller is among the most elusive and important goals if a team aspires to putting an explosive offense on the field.

"That's the key to any passing game -- rapport with the quarterback," Ward said. Speaking about Perriman (a six-year veteran signed as a free agent), Ward added: "He's picked up on the offense quickly. Now it's a matter of getting the timing down with Sam. He has the speed, but he's not a one-trick pony. The more reps he gets in with Sam the quicker they will be able to develop that trust, and that's a key thing for a quarterback."

Who lines up on the flanks to open the regular season at Buffalo on Sept. 13 is still to be determined. The goal is to provide Darnold with a slew of tantalizing options out wide, in the slot, at tight end and coming out of the backfield where Le'Veon Bell and Frank Gore add another dimension.

"Sam throws a great ball, all you have to do is be in the right spot," Ward said. "He can drill it and has a finesse touch. As a receiver all you want to have is an accurate quarterback."

Still only one week into a training camp that has felt the impact of the pandemic, Jets fans have been quick to obsess about the injuries and uncertainty facing the Jets' aerial attack.