Jets Reach Long-Term Extension with Long-Snapper Thomas Hennessy

Oct 05, 2019 at 01:05 PM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

E_SZ1_2003-hennessy-thumb

The Jets have extended the contract of long-snapper Thomas Hennessy through the 2023 season.

Hennessy, a 6'3", 246-pounder out of Duke, is in his third season with the Green & White and his five tackles lead the special-teams unit.

Acquired in a trade from the Colts in May of 2017, Hennessy went undrafted out of Duke. He hasn't missed a game since joining the Green & White, having appeared in 35 consecutive contests. Hennessy played high school locally at Don Bosco Prep, helping them to three straight state titles.

Related Content

news

Joe Douglas, Jets See Indianapolis and Beyond as Land of 'Opportunity'

GM's Goal for Draft, Free Agency and Trades Is to 'Get This Team Better in Any Way We Can'
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh: Improving the Defense Is At the Front of Our Minds

Expectations Will Be Higher for QB Zach Wilson in Year 2, But Process Can't Change
news

HC Robert Saleh on QB Zach Wilson: 'He Made Tremendous Improvement'

On Attracting Free Agents: 'You're in New York ... With a Chance to Do Something Special'
news

Jets Are Guided by GM Joe Douglas' Steady Hand

Senior Personnel Advisor Phil Savage Is Confident Jets Can Nail Free Agency and the NFL Draft
news

Jets' 'Aggressive' Offseason Could Begin with Start of Free Agency

The Period for Bringing In Unrestricted/Restricted FAs and Executing Trades Begins March 16
news

Robert Saleh: What Is Your Motivation?

Season-Ticket Holders Relished Their Opportunity to Speak Directly to the Jets' Head Coach
news

Jets Mock Draft 6.0 | NFL.com 3-Round Mock Draft Has Projected Trade with Steelers

CBS Sports, Pro Football Focus Has Joe Douglas Adding WR with No. 10 Pick in 2022 NFL Draft
news

Which Draft Prospect Has the Most to Gain at the NFL Scouting Combine?

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux, LSU's Derek Stingley Among Players in Spotlight Next Week in Indianapolis
news

Members of Jets' 2021 Draft Were a Fast Crowd at Their Pro Days

Zach Wilson & Alijah Vera-Tucker, Elijah Moore & Michael Carter, the DBs—All Showed Speed Prior to the Draft
news

Brant Boyer Making Jets' Special Teams Special

Jets ST Coordinator: HC Robert Saleh Is Positive as Hell, Guys Gravitate Toward That
news

Jets QB Look Ahead: Who's with Zach Wilson for the Season Ahead?

Rookie Made Strides over Final 7 Games; Depth Chart Behind Him Heading into '22 Is Fluid
news

Where Are They Now: Mike Catapano

Catch Up with the Former Jet from Long Island
Advertising