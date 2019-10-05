Jets Reach Long-Term Extension with Long-Snapper Thomas Hennessy

The Jets have extended the contract of long-snapper Thomas Hennessy through the 2023 season.
Hennessy, a 6'3", 246-pounder out of Duke, is in his third season with the Green & White and his five tackles lead the special-teams unit.
Acquired in a trade from the Colts in May of 2017, Hennessy went undrafted out of Duke. He hasn't missed a game since joining the Green & White, having appeared in 35 consecutive contests. Hennessy played high school locally at Don Bosco Prep, helping them to three straight state titles.