Jets Reach Agreement in Principle with Robert Saleh to Become Head Coach

Saleh Spent the Last Four Seasons as 49ers Defensive Coordinator

Jan 14, 2021 at 10:19 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
by Randy Lange & Eric Allen
Saleh 4-16x9
Gregory Trott/Associated Press

The Jets have agreed in principle for Robert Saleh, the San Francisco 49ers' defensive coordinator for the past four seasons, to become their head coach.

Saleh will become the Jets' 20th head coach in franchise history and their 18th coach appointed to take Green & White reins before the start of a new season.

Under Saleh's direction in 2020, San Francisco had a top-10 defense in total yards (fifth), rush yards (seventh) and pass yards (fourth). In '19 San Fran finished second overall in the league in total defense — with its 281.8 yards/game allowed the best by the team since 1997 — and first in pass defense — with the 169.2 pass yards/game allowed coming in as the best in the NFL since Rex Ryan and Jets defense allowed 153.7 pass yards/game in 2009. After coaching up that 49ers unit, Saleh received The Sporting News' Coordinator of the Year award.

Similar rankings occurred in Saleh's previous pro stops in the previous 16 seasons. At Jacksonville from 2014-16 he was the Jaguars' linebackers coach, and the team improved to sixth overall and fifth vs. the pass in his final season with the Jags. From 2011-13 he was Seattle's defensive quality control coach focusing on LBs and the Seahawks defense rose to No. 1 in the league overall, vs. the pass and in scoring in his last year in the Great Northwest in 2013.

Saleh held three different titles in six seasons with Houston from 2005-10 and the Texans moved into the top half of the league in many defensive categories in 2009, his first of two seasons as assistant linebackers coach.

A native Michigander, Saleh grew up in Dearborn and started at TE for four seasons at Northern Michigan University. Before entering the pro coaching ranks, Saleh extended his Michigan roots with two seasons as an assistant coach at Michigan State and one at Central Michigan before a brief stop at the University of Georgia in 2005 before heading to Houston.

Related Content

news

NFL World Reacts to Jets, Robert Saleh Agreeing In Principle

See Reaction from Current Jets, 49ers and Reporters from Around the NFL
news

RB Ty Johnson on His 'Weird & Wild' 2020 Trek: 'Overall It Was Good'

2nd-Year Jet Enjoyed Runs Behind Becton, the Backs' Meeting Room & the Opportunities He Received
news

Where Are They Now: Mike Hennigan

Catch Up with the Jets Linebacker
news

Jets Notebook | Green & White in a Thorough Search for New Head Coach

49ers' DC Robert Saleh Is First to Interview in Person
news

Jets Sign WR Manasseh Bailey to Reserve/Future Contract

Wideout Spent Time with Eagles and Chargers in 2020 Season
news

Jets Conduct Second Interview with 49ers' DC Robert Saleh for Head-Coaching Vacancy

Becomes First Jets Candidate to Discuss Position a Second Time
news

Jets' George Fant Proves He Belongs as NFL Starter in 2020

Took Second-Most Snaps on Team; Believes in GM Joe Douglas' Vision
news

Jets Sign OLB John Daka to Reserve/Future Contract

Signed with Ravens as UDFA Out of James Madison; First Player from Zambia to Make it to NFL
news

Bryce Hall: 'I'm Excited for the Future'

Rookie CB Returned From Ankle Injury and Had Strong Second Half
news

Jets TE Chris Herndon Began Year with 'Hiccups,' Finished with Flash

Third-Year Player Showed Receiving Form Over Final 7 Games That He Displayed as a Rookie in 2018
news

Jets' NFL Draft Position Continues to Improve 

Green & White Own No. 2 and No. 23 Overall Selections in the First Round of the 2021 NFL Draft

Advertising