Jets Re-Sign S Bennett Jackson

Apr 08, 2021 at 03:18 PM
The Jets have re-signed S Bennett Jackson.

Jackson (6-0, 192) appeared in four games in the 2020 season and took 48 special teams snaps before he was placed on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury.

He's spent the last two seasons on and off the Green & White's active roster and first joined the team as a waiver claim in September 2019. He also had a stint with the Ravens before returning to the Green & White that December, before he re-signed with the team in March 2020.

Originally drafted by the Giants in the sixth round in 2014, Jackson played two seasons with the Jets' crosstown rival and spent another two seasons with the Ravens. He has six career tackles. Jackson, who is from Hazlet, NJ, has appeared in 10 career games and has 7 tackles.

