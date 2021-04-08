Jets Re-Sign S Bennett Jackson

The Jets have re-signed S Bennett Jackson.

Jackson (6-0, 192) appeared in four games in the 2020 season and took 48 special teams snaps before he was placed on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury.

He's spent the last two seasons on and off the Green & White's active roster and first joined the team as a waiver claim in September 2019. He also had a stint with the Ravens before returning to the Green & White that December, before he re-signed with the team in March 2020.