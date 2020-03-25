Jets Re-Sign S Bennett Jackson

The Jets have re-signed S Bennett Jackson.
Jackson appeared in six games this past season — four with the Ravens and two with the Jets. The Green & White claimed the third-year pro Sept. 1 and waived him a few weeks later before he re-signed to the practice squad. Baltimore then signed the 6'0", 192-pounder from the P-squad in October and he was waived in December before being claimed by the Jets.
The 28-year-old Hazlet, NJ native was originally drafted by the Giants in the sixth round in 2014 and played two seasons crosstown. He then spent another two seasons with the Ravens. The Notre Dame product was not given an exclusive-rights tender by the Jets, but he had just a two-day stint as a free agent.