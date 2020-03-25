Transactions

Delivered by

Jets Re-Sign S Bennett Jackson

Mar 25, 2020 at 03:01 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

200312 Free Agencyjackson

The Jets have re-signed S Bennett Jackson.

Jackson appeared in six games this past season — four with the Ravens and two with the Jets. The Green & White claimed the third-year pro Sept. 1 and waived him a few weeks later before he re-signed to the practice squad. Baltimore then signed the 6'0", 192-pounder from the P-squad in October and he was waived in December before being claimed by the Jets.

The 28-year-old Hazlet, NJ native was originally drafted by the Giants in the sixth round in 2014 and played two seasons crosstown. He then spent another two seasons with the Ravens. The Notre Dame product was not given an exclusive-rights tender by the Jets, but he had just a two-day stint as a free agent.

Related Content

news

Jets HC Robert Saleh in 'the Meat and Potatoes' Preparing for Ravens

DT Sheldon Rankins Preparing Young Jets to Face Lamar Jackson, a Former Teammate

news

Jets' C Connor McGovern: 'The Mental Intensity Has Gone Up'

Veteran Center Can Play With More Confidence in Second Year of Scheme

news

What Are Your Thoughts on The 2022 Jets Roster?

Joe Douglas Had 'Excruciating' Decision at Safety; Keeps 2 UDFAs

news

What Is Different About the 2022 Jets?

Jets GM Joe Douglas and HC Robert Saleh Excited for the Season; Bullish About the Future

news

Jets S Jordan Whitehead Already Preparing for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

Former Buccaneers Safety Played Against Jackson in 2018

news

Jets Sign LB Marcell Harris, Place DL Vinny Curry on IR

Harris Returns to the Jets After Being at Camp; Curry Has Been Dealing with a Hamstring Injury.

news

Breaking Down the Jets' 2022 53-Player Roster Position by Position

Players Are Still Fast, Still Young, Not as Green as Last Year, and Getting Ready for the Opener vs. the Ravens

news

Jets Sign CB Craig James, LB Chazz Surratt to Practice Squad

Green & White Add Two After Signing 13 Players to P-Squad on Wednesday

news

Jets' HC Robert Saleh: I'm Excited About Zach Wilson's Future

Wilson Is Rehabbing Right Knee Injury and Is Fully Engaged; RT Mekhi Becton Had Successful Surgery

news

Jets' UDFA Safety Tony Adams' Improvements Lead to a Spot on 53-Man Roster

HC Robert Saleh: 'He's Got a Bright Future Ahead of Him'

news

Where Are They Now: Troy Taylor

Catch Up with the Former Jet from Cal

news

Jets GM Joe Douglas: Winning Culture 'Starts at the Top,' With HC Robert Saleh

Douglas on WR Denzel Mims: He Was Always Going to be Part of Our 53

Advertising