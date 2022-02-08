Jets RB Ty Johnson Enjoyed His Teammates, Produced in 3rd-Down Role

What really stands out for Johnson is how he took the time he was given on the field and optimized his production. Many fans may remember only his dropped passes this year, specifically three on his first three targets in the first quarter against New Orleans. But he didn't alibi that, overcame it, and still had a solid season.

He led the offense with 12 third-down conversions, an area you would expect your third-down back to excel in. And he did a noteworthy job with his 34 receptions:

■ His unofficial 9.6 yards-after-catch average was the second-highest YAC figure by any Jet regardless of position with at least 25 catches over the past 25 seasons. The only higher YAC-er: Leon Washington, the Jets special teams coaching assistant who, back in his rookie season of 2006 with the Green & White, averaged 9.7 yards after each catch.

■ Added to his yards-before-catch average, the slippery Johnson posted a 10.9 yards/catch average. That's the fifth-best average all-time by a Jets RB and the best since Freeman McNeil's 11.2-yard mark in 1985.

Johnson also averaged 3.9 yards/carry and posted career highs of four touchdowns and 610 scrimmage yards. On another team he might have earned more time. But with rookie Michael Carter asserting himself and the Jets having a specific division of labor for its running backs room, he got only 95 touches and 409 offensive snaps. Yet that was OK with him. He said of his role:

"You know, it's just doing my job whenever the opportunity comes, whether it's staying in and blocking, catching out of the backfield, doing short yardage. Really wherever I'm needed, to be put in that position and just execute."

He's looking forward to executing in 2022, having enjoyed this past season under new head coach Robert Saleh. But first comes some down time with some of his BFFs.